The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to rebuild the burnt Adum Bluelight market area without delays.

They've urged the government to use funds from the contingency fund to support the affected traders.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Marking made the call during a visit to the market with fellow NPP MPs.

The visit followed a devastating fire outbreak that affected over 2,000 traders, destroying hundreds of stalls.

During their visit on April 4, 2025, the MPs met with trader leaders and donated some cash.

"We, the Minority MPs, are calling on the government to fund the rebuilding of the market for the traders," Afenyo Markin stated. "We've seen how the government has supported individuals affected by similar disasters, and we expect the same for the Bluelight traders."

Afenyo Marking assured the traders of the Minority's continued support during this difficult time.

The traders commended the MPs for their support and appealed for help in rebuilding the market to resume their businesses.