A former UN Senior Governance Advisor, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah says the current state of politics in Ghana is hindering development efforts and has created a crisis of loyalty among public officials, who prioritise party allegiance over serving the state.

According to Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah, the state of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been occupied by politicians who only seek political interests rather than serving their intended economic purpose.

Speaking on OTEC FM’S breakfast show on Monday April 14, 2025, the former Ghanaian Diplomat lamented the decline of Ghana’s industrial sector since the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“We were very proud to be Ghanaians after independence,” the economist stated.

He noted that after political independence, Nkrumah set the country on a path toward economic independence, but this vision crumbled when he was removed from power.

He said, “In my humble view, we are having some crises in our practice of democracy, and this is the first time I’m saying this. It’s not only on democracy, but also on our development.”

Prof. Agyeman-Duah noted that Ghana’s democracy seems to be regressing instead of advancing the wellbeing of the people, highlighting the need for a serious review.

“The country’s politics have become increasingly polarised, with a duopoly that’s stifling growth and undermining democratic principles,” he told the programm’s host, Kwaku Owusu Boateng (KOB).