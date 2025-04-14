ModernGhana logo
Minority NPP urges gov’t to support fire victims through Contingency Fund

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government to use part of the Contingency Fund to support market fire victims to get back to their businesses.

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markins, the Minority Leader, made the call during a visit by the Caucus to the Adum Blue Light fire disaster scene, where they sympathized with the affected traders.

He pointed out that the extent of destruction and the impact of the devastation needed urgent support from the government and the Contingency Fund was readily available for such eventualities.

Mr Afenyo Markins said though the NPP leadership had already visited the traders, the Minority deemed it right to also visit and sympathize with them and rise solidly behind them in times of such horrific experience.

The Minority Caucus announced a donation of GHC 200,000.00 to support the reconstruction of the traders’ stores.

Mr Afenyo Markins assured the traders that the Minority remained steadfast in their commitment to safeguard their interests and to provide them with opportunities to rebuild their enterprises independently.

The members were accompanied by some national executives of the NPP and some Ashanti regional officials.

GNA

