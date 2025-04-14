A/R: Bekwai police kill four suspected armed robbers at Sanfo-Aduam

Four suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by police during a fierce gun battle at Sanfo-Aduam, on the Bekwai-Fomena Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred after the gang reportedly mounted a roadblock and attacked travelers on that stretch between Bekwai and Fomena, an area which has seen a surge in highway robberies in recent times.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, told a press conference at Bekwai that the deceased were part of a larger robbery gang who had been terrorizing residents and commuters within the Adansi enclave.

He said the police swift response followed series of distress calls from victims of the attack on that stretch of road.

Mr Nyaaba said the armed men upon seen the police on arrival at the scene, exchanged fire and that resulted in the death of four of the gang members.

Two other members of the gang sustained gunshot wounds but managed to flee into a nearby bush.

A manhunt has since been launched to apprehend the injured fugitives, who are still at large.

He said, the Ashanti South Police Command had begun investigations to ascertain the identities of the deceased and to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery.

Mr Nyaaba said the police retrieved several guns and other criminal items from the gang.

GNA