ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Bekwai police kill four suspected armed robbers at Sanfo-Aduam

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
Crime & Punishment A/R: Bekwai police kill four suspected armed robbers at Sanfo-Aduam
MON, 14 APR 2025

Four suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by police during a fierce gun battle at Sanfo-Aduam, on the Bekwai-Fomena Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred after the gang reportedly mounted a roadblock and attacked travelers on that stretch between Bekwai and Fomena, an area which has seen a surge in highway robberies in recent times.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, told a press conference at Bekwai that the deceased were part of a larger robbery gang who had been terrorizing residents and commuters within the Adansi enclave.

He said the police swift response followed series of distress calls from victims of the attack on that stretch of road.

Mr Nyaaba said the armed men upon seen the police on arrival at the scene, exchanged fire and that resulted in the death of four of the gang members.

Two other members of the gang sustained gunshot wounds but managed to flee into a nearby bush.

A manhunt has since been launched to apprehend the injured fugitives, who are still at large.

He said, the Ashanti South Police Command had begun investigations to ascertain the identities of the deceased and to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery.

Mr Nyaaba said the police retrieved several guns and other criminal items from the gang.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter

40 minutes ago

Minority NPP urges gov’t to support fire victims through Contingency Fund Minority NPP urges gov’t to support fire victims through Contingency Fund

43 minutes ago

They were signed at the blind side of the implementers — AMA questions Zoomlion fumigation contracts 'They were signed at the blind side of the implementers' — AMA questions Zoomlio...

1 hour ago

Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police Konongo Traditional Council hands over alleged galamsey kingpin to police

1 hour ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analyst Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analys...

1 hour ago

NPPs Mohammed Zakou granted GH¢100,000 bail after alleged false post about Vice President NPP's Mohammed Zakou granted GH¢100,000 bail after alleged false post about Vice...

1 hour ago

Bawku conflict: Water, food shortage hits Binduri and Bazua township amid curfew, tricycle ban Bawku conflict: Water, food shortage hits Binduri and Bazua township amid curfew...

2 hours ago

Stop giving excuses and increase cocoa prices - Minority NPP to govt Stop giving excuses and increase cocoa prices - Minority NPP to gov't

2 hours ago

James Klutse Avedzi, a former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) For 8 years, AG office failed to prosecute offences referred to him — Ex-PAC Cha...

4 hours ago

Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line