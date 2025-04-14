Prof. Mike Oquaye’s committee in breach of NPP’s Constitution - Political analyst

Political analyst Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng has criticised the committee led by Prof. Mike Oquaye, tasked with investigating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2024 general elections, describing its formation and operations as a breach of the party's constitution.

According to Dr. Boateng, the committee's existence is just one of several constitutional violations the NPP has suffered under the leadership of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He made this remark while speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kessben FM on Monday, April 14, 2025.

He accused the party leadership of sidestepping its own internal rules and governance structures, warning that such disregard for constitutional principles has deeply eroded internal discipline and public trust.

He criticized Prof. Oquaye, the committee chair, for what he called unconstitutional conduct, arguing that the committee’s actions are not in line with the NPP’s constitution and lack legitimacy.

“There is a complete lack of enforcement of the party’s constitution. What’s happening now is not only troubling but a continuation of years of constitutional neglect," he stated.

Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng further criticized the Mike Oquaye Committee, labeling its chairman, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, as problematic.

This criticism stems from recent controversies surrounding Oquaye's son, Oquaye Jnr, and his dealings with Adwoa Safo as he highlights potential biases and issues within the committee.

"Every association is governed by a constitution. If the NPP no longer wants to uphold theirs, they should come out and say it,” Dr. Boateng stated.

The political analyst further accused the NPP leadership of mishandling public resources during their time in government and failing to uphold proper governance and ethical standards.

He argued that poor leadership and indiscipline underpinned the party’s rejection at the polls, adding that the disorganized approach to campaigning and engagement with the electorate was symptomatic of a party that had lost its moral compass.

'It is not a situation that Mahama did better by way of campaign, but the NPP's gross disrespect for its constitution gave power to the National Democratic Congress in the last elections

"What happened in the elections leading to the party's debilitating defeat was a novelty," he stressed.

Dr. Boateng concluded by asserting that the NPP's current leadership lacks both credibility and direction.

He called for urgent internal reforms, including emergency elections to restore accountability, reinstate constitutional order, and reposition the party for the future.

