Political parties must limit disciplinary measures to leaders — Prof Kwaku Azar

Politics Legal expert and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare
MON, 14 APR 2025
Legal expert and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Prof Kwaku Azar, has proposed a 20-point plan to strengthen political parties and deepen internal democracy in Ghana.

Among the suggestions, the outspoken academic is calling for an end to disciplinary actions targeted at ordinary members of political parties.

In a social media post on Monday, April 14, Prof Azar advocated a system where only party leaders can be subjected to disciplinary processes, with outright suspensions prohibited.

“End arbitrary suspension of ordinary members — prohibit the suspension or expulsion of rank-and-file members for expressing views or criticizing leadership.

“Limit disciplinary measures to party officials and leaders, and even then prohibit outright suspension from the party,” he proposed.

Other reforms he suggested include capturing party affiliation during voter registration, state financing of internal party elections, and limiting party influence in public offices.

According to him, these reforms aim to democratize party operations, enhance political competition, and insulate public governance from partisan excess.

“Strong parties make strong democracies — but only when they are transparent, inclusive, principled, and truly accountable to their members and the nation,” he stressed.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Political parties must limit disciplinary measures to leaders — Prof Kwaku Azar

