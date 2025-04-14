ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 14 Apr 2025 Social News

Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed clashes

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed clashes

Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, has pushed back against mounting pressure on the government to declare a state of emergency in Bawku, despite a resurgence of violence that has left several people dead and others injured.

The latest confrontation occurred on Thursday, April 10, when tensions flared between security forces and some youth in the volatile municipality. Reports indicate that the clashes resulted in multiple casualties, further stoking fear among residents. In a dramatic escalation, the private residence of the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, was allegedly torched in the chaos.

Amid the deteriorating security situation, calls have intensified from concerned stakeholders and local residents urging the government to impose a state of emergency as a means to curb the violence and restore law and order.

But Minister Akamugri insists such a measure is unnecessary at this point. “It has been referred to an eminent chief to handle,” he said, suggesting that traditional mechanisms for conflict resolution are still in play.

“It is not like sporadic where every day they are fighting each other. It is an instance that sparks up issues and it is brought under control. It is not an all-war situation. So, why will [we] declare a state of emergency?” he questioned.

The minister’s comments reflect a broader governmental stance that favors local mediation over drastic national interventions. However, with the conflict in Bawku continuing to claim lives and destroy property, many observers argue that stronger state action may eventually become unavoidable.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

All foreigners must exit Ghana’s gold trading market not later than April 30 — GoldBod orders All foreigners must exit Ghana’s gold trading market not later than April 30 — G...

2 hours ago

Only us, licensed buyers can trade and export gold in Ghana — GoldBod Only us, licensed buyers can trade and export gold in Ghana — GoldBod

2 hours ago

Legal expert and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Political parties must limit disciplinary measures to leaders — Prof Kwaku Azar

2 hours ago

Govt committed to reviewing VAT regime process — Finance Minister Gov't committed to reviewing VAT regime process — Finance Minister

2 hours ago

Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed clashes Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed c...

2 hours ago

Lottery shouldnt be primary income source - Lotto Stakers advise youth Lottery shouldn't be primary income source - Lotto Stakers advise youth

3 hours ago

Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi Act by your word, don’t run from your galamsey promises — Senyo Hosi to Presiden...

3 hours ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nursing training admission forms reduced from GHS200 to GHS150 — Health Minister

3 hours ago

2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right candidate as flagbearer’ — Owusu Bempah 2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right ca...

3 hours ago

Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line