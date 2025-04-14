Upper East Minister rejects calls for State of Emergency in Bawku amid renewed clashes

Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, has pushed back against mounting pressure on the government to declare a state of emergency in Bawku, despite a resurgence of violence that has left several people dead and others injured.

The latest confrontation occurred on Thursday, April 10, when tensions flared between security forces and some youth in the volatile municipality. Reports indicate that the clashes resulted in multiple casualties, further stoking fear among residents. In a dramatic escalation, the private residence of the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, was allegedly torched in the chaos.

Amid the deteriorating security situation, calls have intensified from concerned stakeholders and local residents urging the government to impose a state of emergency as a means to curb the violence and restore law and order.

But Minister Akamugri insists such a measure is unnecessary at this point. “It has been referred to an eminent chief to handle,” he said, suggesting that traditional mechanisms for conflict resolution are still in play.

“It is not like sporadic where every day they are fighting each other. It is an instance that sparks up issues and it is brought under control. It is not an all-war situation. So, why will [we] declare a state of emergency?” he questioned.

The minister’s comments reflect a broader governmental stance that favors local mediation over drastic national interventions. However, with the conflict in Bawku continuing to claim lives and destroy property, many observers argue that stronger state action may eventually become unavoidable.