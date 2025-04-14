ModernGhana logo
Act by your word, don't run from your galamsey promises — Senyo Hosi to Mahama

MON, 14 APR 2025
MON, 14 APR 2025
Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi

Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to stay true to his promises on the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He expressed concern over the decision by the current government to seek an amendment to the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022 (L.I. 2462), rather than repealing it outright — a promise the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made while in opposition.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, April 12, Mr. Hosi said he was disappointed by what he described as a shift in posture by the NDC, who once joined calls for drastic action on illegal mining, including the declaration of a state of emergency.

According to him, President Mahama must act decisively and not water down his stance now that he is in power.

“The NDC — they were in opposition. I was part of those leading the charge on the galamsey fight. We called out the president [Akufo-Addo], and I even said he was the worst president we’ve ever had because of galamsey. The NDC joined us. They talked about repealing the L.I. They talked about a state of emergency,” he recounted.

He continued: “They are now in office, and I’m just waiting for that 120 days to come to an end. Mr. President, you must live by your word. You cannot speak poetry in opposition and come and act prose when you’re president.”

Mr. Hosi stressed that the galamsey menace must not be treated as a political matter but as a national emergency that affects generations.

“We expect a lot more from you in this fight. It’s not about you, it’s not about your tenure. It’s about the future of our children and our children’s children. We expect you to hold the bull by the horn and deal with this matter decisively,” he urged.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

