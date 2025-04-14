ModernGhana logo
Renaming Accra, Tamale airports will be one of greatest legacies of President Mahama — Aziginaateeg says

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
President John Mahama has been urged to rename Kotoka International Airport in Accra and Yakubu Tali International Airport in Tamale as Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah International Airport and Naa Gbewaa International Airport, respectively.

Mr Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg, Chief Executive Officer of AfriKan Continental Union Consult, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said renaming the two airports would be one of the greatest legacies of President Mahama.

He said, “When that happens, his name will be written as one of the leaders, who had the foresight to change things in this country.”

He said, “Many nations of the world have renamed the main entry points of their countries after their founders; their leaders, and it has been a blessing onto them.”

Mr Aziginaateeg said renaming the two airports would also mean that the government would be reviving the soul of the nation adding “When the soul of the nation is revived, a lot of ideas; positive thinkings, will come into play and then when we work with those ideas geared towards the wellbeing of our people, we see transformation of society.”

The call to rename Yakubu Tali International Airport as Naa Gbewaa International Airport was made by Ya-Na Abukari II when President Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi in March, this year.

Mr Aziginaateeg described Ya-Na's call as laudable saying “It goes to defend the historical, cultural heritage. It goes to defend the identity of the people. It, sums up to unity because every ethnic group has a root, and founders.”

He said “Some of us believe that the airport in Tamale is very strategic; it can open the northern zone because it is nearer to the United States. From the Asian countries to North America, this airport could be a stop over and so naming it after Naa Gbewaa is good.”

He further expressed the need for Africa to unite to become a force to reckon with in the global stage.

GNA

