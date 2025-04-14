ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Facebook vs. NPP: #CocaineGovernment Didn’t Survive the Truth Test

By Sefa Sedofia || Public Relations Professional
Opinion Sefa Sedofia, a Public Relations and Development Communication Professional
MON, 14 APR 2025
Sefa Sedofia, a Public Relations and Development Communication Professional

Facebook, a subsidiary of Meta, has officially blocked the infamous #CocaineGovernment tag, much to the dismay of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) social media landguards and its online crusaders.

According to Facebook’s notice, the hashtag was hidden because “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” To simply put, the algorithm did what common sense should have done a long time ago.

The hashtag was cooked up in the political kitchen of sensationalism, designed to throw shade at the current government with allegations that were heavy on drama but light on evidence. It became the go-to chant for keyboard activists and partisan X (Twitter) warriors who mistook trending for truth.

Meta platform, for all its flaws, does draw a line at unverifiable claims, especially ones linking a sovereign government to international drug cartels without a shred of credible proof. This is not your local radio morning show where you can say anything and get away with it. This is Silicon Valley surveillance in HD.

The NPP social media landguards came armed with buzzwords and hashtags hoping to charm the public and instead ran into a firewall of facts. The entire #CocaineGovernment operation now looks like a PR experiment gone terribly wrong, a classic case of how not to manage political communication in the age of algorithmic accountability.

Unfortunately, to be loud doesn’t win battles anymore, strategy does. And in this case, Meta proved more strategic than the party that claims to have “the men.”

So, to the NPP landguards, here’s a free PR tip; Next time, fact-check before you hashtag. Because in modern digital media, if you can’t back it, they will block it.

The writer is Sefa Sedofia, a Public Relations and Development Communication Professional.

414202522135-0f72ylkxwr-img2423.jpeg

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi Act by your word, don’t run from your galamsey promises — Senyo Hosi to Mahama

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nursing training admission forms reduced from GHS200 to GHS150 — Health Minister

1 hour ago

2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right candidate’ — Owusu Bempah 2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right ca...

1 hour ago

Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning

3 hours ago

Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today

3 hours ago

IGP Yohuno and his men during the visit to Bawku How irate Bawku youth allegedly shot at IGP Yohuno‘s car and injuring an officer...

3 hours ago

Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever...

4 hours ago

Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14 Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14

4 hours ago

It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker backs IGP It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker bac...

4 hours ago

Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line