Nursing training admission forms reduced from GHS200 to GHS150 — Health Minister

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced a reduction in the cost of admission forms for health training institutions from GHS200 to GHS150.

The Ministry says the move is aimed at easing the financial burden on prospective applicants across the country and making health education more accessible.

In a press release issued on Monday, April 14, the Ministry said the new pricing takes effect from Tuesday, April 22, 2025, when the sale of forms for the 2025/2026 academic year officially begins. The sale will end on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

“The general public and all prospective applicants must take note that the cost of application forms, which was Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS200.00), has now been reduced to One Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHS150.00),” the statement read in part.

The Health Minister explained that the reduction forms part of efforts to promote affordability and encourage more students to apply for training in the health sector.

“The reduction is intended to enhance access and affordability for applicants across the country,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has cautioned applicants to purchase forms only from approved financial institutions.

“The general public and all prospective applicants are entreated to take note that only GCB Bank PLC. and the Agricultural Development Bank are mandated to sell the application forms,” it stated.

Comments

Sugar | 4/14/2025 3:29:50 PM

Boss well done with the reduction of forms however please take steps to place those have completed so that they can stop depending on their parents and etc. You can also look at export of nurses since some European countries are in short supply of nurses and care givers, let us take advantage of this. Our brothers and sisters are suffering.

