Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning

Renowned Ghanaian security expert, Prof Kwesi Aning, says the long-standing conflict in Bawku is no longer driven by chieftaincy disputes as widely believed.

According to him, recent developments in the area point to the involvement of organised crime networks who are exploiting the already fragile security situation to advance their interests.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, April 14, Prof Aning said ending the conflict requires a clear understanding of its root causes rather than relying on outdated narratives.

“The presupposition and the common perception are that what is happening in Bawku is essentially a conflict between two groups of people. My argument, however, is that it has transcended these two groups. It has also moved beyond chieftaincy issues,” he explained.

“What we are witnessing in Bawku today is being driven more by criminality and transnational networks. These criminal groups use the notions of ethnicity, ethnic identity, and long-standing suspicions surrounding chieftaincy to further their agendas,” Prof Aning added.

He stressed that continuously classifying the conflict as a chieftaincy dispute will not help matters, urging government to adopt more effective and strategic interventions.

“The argument that it is simply an ethnic or chieftaincy issue is false. It does not help the situation at all. In fact, it may even exacerbate tensions, which are already at a breaking point,” he stated.

“I can assure you that the situation is a delicate one—on the verge of becoming a scorched-earth policy. We do not have the necessary resources or a strong enough foundation to resolve this effectively. There is a need for more strategic focus, and without that, the crisis will only deepen,” he warned.

This comes amid renewed violence in Bawku, where two police officers were killed on Sunday — a situation that followed a recent clash between civilians and police that claimed one life and left many injured.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

