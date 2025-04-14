Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has blamed former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the defeat of the NPP, describing it as deeply disappointing and marked by a disregard for valuable counsel.

The renowned heart surgeon and former government official said his numerous pieces of advice to the President were ignored and decisions which, he believes, cost the nation significant progress.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he stated, "Akufo-Addo turned a deaf ear to the many pieces of advice I gave him, which could have turned the fortunes of this country."

He added, "His governance was so disappointing. There are so many people behind the scenes in the NPP who love this country and could perform better, but they were sidelined by President Akufo-Addo."

He emphasized that good governance is essentially “common sense minus corruption,” and stressed the importance of building a strong human resource base to drive exports and economic growth.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also did not spare the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling on all party executives to resign in the wake of what he described as the party’s "unprecedented defeat" in the 2024 elections.

“All the executives must resign for leading the party to an unprecedented defeat. If the demons in the NPP are not removed from their leadership positions, the party will continue to suffer,” he warned.