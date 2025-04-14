ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
Headlines Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party
MON, 14 APR 2025

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has blamed former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the defeat of the NPP, describing it as deeply disappointing and marked by a disregard for valuable counsel.

The renowned heart surgeon and former government official said his numerous pieces of advice to the President were ignored and decisions which, he believes, cost the nation significant progress.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he stated, "Akufo-Addo turned a deaf ear to the many pieces of advice I gave him, which could have turned the fortunes of this country."

He added, "His governance was so disappointing. There are so many people behind the scenes in the NPP who love this country and could perform better, but they were sidelined by President Akufo-Addo."

He emphasized that good governance is essentially “common sense minus corruption,” and stressed the importance of building a strong human resource base to drive exports and economic growth.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also did not spare the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling on all party executives to resign in the wake of what he described as the party’s "unprecedented defeat" in the 2024 elections.

“All the executives must resign for leading the party to an unprecedented defeat. If the demons in the NPP are not removed from their leadership positions, the party will continue to suffer,” he warned.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today

1 hour ago

IGP Yohuno and his men during the visit to Bawku How irate Bawku youth allegedly shot at IGP Yohuno‘s car and injuring an officer...

1 hour ago

Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever...

2 hours ago

Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14 Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14

2 hours ago

It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker backs IGP It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker bac...

2 hours ago

Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International

2 hours ago

CJ Gertrude Torkonoo a complete blockage of justice delivery — Mustapha Gbande CJ Gertrude Torkonoo a complete blockage of justice delivery — Mustapha Gbande

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Importation of $400 million worth of chicken annually a shame — Mahama

2 hours ago

We’ll surely get them — Police on manhunt for robbers who murdered two officers in Binduri We’ll surely get them — Police on manhunt for robbers who murdered two officers ...

2 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Bawku conflict: Violence is never the answer, no matter the grievance — Kennedy ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line