I want CJ Gertrude Torkonoo removed; she lacks integrity — Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande
MON, 14 APR 2025
Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo lacks the credibility and integrity to lead Ghana’s judiciary and must be removed.

“I want to see her removed because she doesn’t have the gravitas, the fortification, the integrity, or the credibility. She shouldn’t be there, because in the eyes of every Ghanaian, she’s politically exposed,” he stated on Woezor TV.

Mr. Gbande made the call while reacting to President John Dramani Mahama’s submission of three petitions to the Council of State, seeking the removal of the Chief Justice.

He accused Justice Torkonoo of obstructing justice and acting as a political shield for former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appointees.

“I’ve stated that the current Chief Justice is a complete blockage to justice delivery because of her posture and who she is. She is a whole machinery — a window of escape set up by former President Akufo-Addo to protect persons who should be sent to court,” Mr. Gbande claimed.

He further noted that the public response to the petitions has exposed political bias in her support base.

“Even the mere act of forwarding the petitions to the Council of State caused an uproar — and everyone who made noise about it was from the NPP. No single neutral voice has defended the Chief Justice. Only the NPP,” he stated.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/14/2025 12:30:38 PM

When I wrote yesterday that "Akufo Addo misled Gertrude Torkornoo and Jean Mensa to believe that Mahama will never become president again," someone who can't handle the truth said my articles are annoying and bullshit. However, he went to read my piece. I will continue to write about the atrocities committed by that woman, which led to the breakdown of our country's infrastructure, until she is gone.

Comments1
