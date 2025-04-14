Kusi Boateng And Ntim Fordjour: Two Dangerous "Men of God" In Ghanaian Politics

Pastors as spiritual leaders, often referred to as men of God or the shepherds of mankind, play a crucial role in the church and society. Their duties and responsibilities include leading by example, providing pastoral care, and sharing the gospel, all of which are vital in determining the spiritual direction of the congregation. However, Ghana is one of the nations where a large number of people go by the identities of pastors or reverends but are actually professional criminals.

Many so-called men of God have committed grave crimes, such as abusing women and children, all over the world, but Ghana has its share. Widespread corruption and money laundering have seriously harmed the infrastructure of the former Gold Coast in West Africa, but no one has ever been prosecuted or brought to justice, so corruption and criminal activity are high levels of profitable business involving infamous Mafioso gangsters sitting in pulpits as reverends.

Reverends Victor Kusi Boateng and Ntim Fordjour have established their reputations as devout men who are respected, but their criminal activities, along with those of other politicians, have drained the country's money dry, causing the economy, businesses, and investments to collapse. The former president, Akufo Addo, who has a propensity for financial crime and criminal activity, has no trouble finding individuals to coach, and he succeeded in removing two from the pulpits.

Like Dr. Henry Jekyll, an apparently successful man who is well-known in the society for his moral character and humanitarian endeavors, the same individual who lives a double life covertly engages in unexplained dissolute and immoral behavior. This dark side of Dr. Jekyll, which distinguishes between his good and bad personas, is the same immoral identity of Ntim Fordjour and Kusi Boateng, who have jumped into the pulpits to conceal their criminal behaviors.

Victor Kusi Boateng, who is Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi, was born to two parents. The secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral and the so-called man of God with two identities was found to have a double identity by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the member of parliament for North Tongu who is currently the minister of foreign affairs. Adu-Gyamfi had a hand in Akufo Addo's pledge to build the cathedral for God, which turned into a national scandal that resulted in the misappropriation of $58 million.

The criminal and dishonest man of God had the audacity to sue Sam Ablakwa for defamatory remarks and harming his reputation because the gang that Akufo-Addo had raised believed they were untouchable. However, the court dismissed the case in Ablakwa's favor. Not only was Kusi Boateng, or Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi, implicated in financial crimes, but he also committed electoral fraudulent activities in an attempt to rig the 2024 presidential election. However, all of his nefarious schemes failed, sending his party into the opposition.

Ntim Fordjour is the most recent member of the NPP or Akufo Addo's administration to use their position to falsely accuse the ruling NDC government of involvement in a cocaine scandal. He claims that cocaine was present when AirMed arrived in Ghana for maintenance, but he was unable to give evidence when he was asked to produce one. This resulted in the National Intelligence Bureau raiding his home to arrest him; however, Afenyo-Markin intervened, promising to take him to the BIN’s office, but he failed.

The Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration is the most criminally active government in Ghana. The country's economy, businesses, and investments collapsed due to widespread corruption, the national debt of GHC 763, and money laundering. Even though the Belgian government closed down three of Ghana's bank accounts in Brussels for money laundering while the president was behind illegal mining, involvement in illegal gold trafficking exposed by Al Jazeera, and an armed robbery connected to the president's security at Flagstaff House, no one accused this Mafioso government of engaging in cocaine trafficking, so Ntim Fordjour's accusation without proof is serious enough to end his political career.

This wasn’t the first time Ntim Fordjour has lied against Mahama. On March 19, according to the Member of Parliament for Assin South, President John Dramani Mahama used his National Education Forum as a strategy to undermine the Free Senior High School; however, not one day did he speak about the tons of expired or contaminated food his government imported to feed students in Ghana. That alone is another serious crime that should have sent those responsible behind bars, but all of them are free today.

How much longer can Ghana be destroyed without consequence? Why do those responsible keep leveling unfounded allegations against the current administration in an effort to discredit its excellent deeds? It is a crime for people to make a false accusation and escape punishment just because crimes are committed with impunity and democracy allows for freedom of speech. Now that all preachers are lying and committing crimes, who are we going to trust or follow? Is attending church even worthy?

Ntim Fordjour and Kusi Boateng are two so-called men of God whose criminal actions have impacted the country and its citizens. As such, they should be arrested, prosecuted, and, if convicted, imprisoned for their crimes. Since the law applies to everyone, the NDC must prove to Ghanaians that the government is not the same as the NPP by putting all corrupt politicians behind bars.