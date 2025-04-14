Who needs men?

A child is born after the sperm of a man successfully fertilizes the egg of a woman. The woman breastfeeds the child for it to grow. She can hunt, fish, collect berries and mushrooms, or farm her land, and grow cattle, chicken, and pigs. A man is needed for it? Oh, why?

The male honey bee after fertilizing the queen of the colony dies in midair no longer needed for the future of them all. We get our honey from the females and they take good care of the offspring. Several other species on Earth follow the same pattern and meet only for this single moment in their lives going separate ways after. Certain birds fly thousands of miles in winter to Africa staying separated there before during the following year meet again as a couple for life to take care of their eggs and raise the next generation. This could potentially apply to the human race as well, so why not?

Could it be for a simple reason that nature and God have set us apart from animals and made us human to dominate the world for which reason men and women are equally needed both in and for their rights and mandate? If not what else could be the explanation for why our system is different from its nature compared to the rest of nature and the possibility of various species to create the future?

The increased number of single households in advanced societies based on various reasons is an indication that men and women living side by side only meeting for sex and occasionally emotional comfort is possible. IVF makes babies without sex possible so egg or womb transplantation. And the world still goes on!

Stop...so why do most women and men want to stay together until death departs them? The need of nature to move on in life, to obey the biblical command to multiply and be fruitful can't be the ultimate answer. What most possibly can be the answer? That humans are destined to dominate the world and create it in time and space according to their ideas from level to level guided by the universe and God. Whether or not humans want it progress and not standstill is their DNA mandate. The idea to stop progress at a certain comfortable level "enough is enough while more and more puts us into danger" is not an option for the human race. To justify our existence before our maker the universe or God is only possible when we are constantly willing to progress in all walks of life beyond our inherited level. The rat race is still on. The hamster is turning round and round in his wheel of fun and happiness.

Intellectual minds have broken down over this simple revelation and fallen into depression. Others have seen the bottom of life by thinking able to accept the mandate given with grace while the majority of humans struggle with the issues of daily life no time to reflect on the basis of their existence. They are truly blessed as the Bible teaches us. Blessed, therefore why should they get down to the bottom of life?

Men and women have been given different talents to create a better world of tomorrow. As a loving team in which they see and honor the different talents with a supportive mind brings out the best in them all. Men are needed for progress and women for progress to continue always.