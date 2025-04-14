ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 14 Apr 2025 Feature Article

Faith Without Works: The Ghanaian Conundrum?

Faith Without Works: The Ghanaian Conundrum?

As Ghanaians we often proudly proclaim our faith, but do our actions really reflect our beliefs? The disconnect between faith and practice is stark, and its consequences are dire. Corruption, inequality, and injustice plague our nation, eroding trust in institutions and stifling progress.

The Corruption Pandemic
Research reveals a disturbing trend: corruption is endemic in Ghana's public institutions, with the judiciary, police, and natural resource management sectors being particularly affected. This has severe implications for our economy, our development, and our very fabric as a society.

The Human Cost
Corruption isn't just a statistic; it's a lived experience for many Ghanaians. It's the entrepreneur who's forced to bribe to get a permit, the patient who must grease palms to receive medical care, and the citizen who's denied justice due to corruption. Every unit increase in corruption reduces GDP and per capita income growth rates, perpetuating poverty and inequality.

A Call to Action
At the cusp of the AI-era, as we begin the process of resetting the national economy of our bankrupted Republic,

President Mahama's call for asset declarations by his appointees, within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe is a step forward, but we need more. We require:

- *All-Inclusive Anti-Corruption Law*: A comprehensive law that tackles corruption in all sectors.

- *Effective Internal Audit Functions*: Strengthening internal audit functions to prevent administrative corruption.

- *Zero Tolerance*: A cultural shift that rejects corruption and promotes integrity.

Conclusion
Faith without works is dead. Let's put our faith into practice and demand better from our leaders. We deserve a nation where integrity, transparency, and accountability are the guiding principles. Together, we can create a Ghana that's just, equitable, and prosperous for all.

Hashtags
- *#FaithInAction*: Let's live our faith and demand accountability.

- *#GhanaDeservesBetter*: We deserve a corruption-free nation.

- *#ValuesDrivenLeadership*: Our leaders must prioritize integrity.

- *#AccountabilityMatters*: Let's hold leaders accountable.

- *#IntegrityInPublicLife*: We need leaders who embody integrity.

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (1552)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today

1 hour ago

IGP Yohuno and his men during the visit to Bawku How irate Bawku youth allegedly shot at IGP Yohuno‘s car and injuring an officer...

1 hour ago

Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever...

2 hours ago

Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14 Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14

2 hours ago

It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker backs IGP It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker bac...

2 hours ago

Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International

2 hours ago

CJ Gertrude Torkonoo a complete blockage of justice delivery — Mustapha Gbande CJ Gertrude Torkonoo a complete blockage of justice delivery — Mustapha Gbande

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Importation of $400 million worth of chicken annually a shame — Mahama

2 hours ago

We’ll surely get them — Police on manhunt for robbers who murdered two officers in Binduri We’ll surely get them — Police on manhunt for robbers who murdered two officers ...

2 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Bawku conflict: Violence is never the answer, no matter the grievance — Kennedy ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line