NPP supporters protest arrest of Mohammed Zakou by NIB over Facebook post

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
Scores of opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have gathered at the Kawukudi office of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to protest the arrest and detention of one Mohammed Amadou Zakuo.

4132025103605-1j041q5ccw-4132025101236-nib-pick-up

Mohammed was reportedly picked up on Saturday by NIB officials after a post he made on Facebook about the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

4132025103605-0g830m4yyt-4132025101236-capture2

Senior party officials, including the Former General Secretary, John Boadu and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otto, have engaged NIB officials to seek bail for Mohammed Amadou Zakou.

4132025103605-k5grj7u2h1-4132025101236-capture4

4132025103605-osjvm0x442-4132025101236-capture

