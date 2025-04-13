ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MMDCE's nomination: Atiwa East NDC executives dismiss attacks on constituency chairman

By Siaw Edwin II Contributor
Social News Constituency Executive Committee addressing the media
SUN, 13 APR 2025
Constituency Executive Committee addressing the media

The constituency executive committee of the National Democratic Congress in the Atiwa East constituency of the Eastern region has dismissed attacks on its constituency chairman who is in a pole position of being nominated as the District Chief Executive for the area.

According to them, these attacks are baseless and politically orchestrated to malign Ernest Owusu Ntim who is a leading contender for the position.

Addressing the media in Anyinam, the Constituency Executive Committee, together with ward coordinators want the party hierarchy to treat with contempt, attempts by these individuals to cast a slur on the image of the constituency chairman.

They say the chairman, Ernest Owusu Ntim has been a target of some few disgruntled individuals due to the massive endorsement he's received across the length and breadth of the constituency.

They are calling on the national leadership of the NDC to disregard any petitions or complaints against Mr. Ntim, urging the party to rather reward his loyalty and efforts with the DCE appointment.

The constituency Youth organizer, William Addo Kyei said " these are the same individuals who were absent during our campaign but are now resurfacing to tarnish our chairman’s image. Their actions are clearly a personal vendetta and should not be taken seriously,”.

The group highlighted Mr. Ntim’s commitment to the party, noting that he has been instrumental in expanding the party’s support base, funding campaign activities, and initiating social intervention projects.

“During the recent election campaign, our chairman personally sponsored the parliamentary candidate by providing campaign materials, logistics, and financial support. He also provided school furniture, footwear for students, and boreholes to communities facing water shortages—all in a bid to boost votes for the NDC,” he explained

They further argued that contrary to claims that a parliamentary candidate may be more qualified for the DCE role, Ntim's long-standing service, educational background, and deep connection to the grassroots make him the most suitable choice.

“A person who contested an election and lost does not automatically become more qualified than someone who has led the party faithfully for over ten years and holds a Master’s degree. Mr. Owusu Ntim is our best choice,” he stated

There's been intense lobbying for the DCE position in the area as President Mahama is expected to announce one of the aspirants for the position.

413202571346-ptkwn0a442-img-20250411-wa0006

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Gabon military leader Oligui Nguema elected president by huge margin Gabon military leader Oligui Nguema elected president by huge margin

30 minutes ago

Anwar AMRO / AFP Lebanon's civil war fighters working for reconciliation, 50 years on

42 minutes ago

Mr. Adu Gyamfi, a leading member of the Concerned Citizens of Assin South addressing the press Concerned citizens of Assin South condemn alleged attacks, attempted arrest of t...

1 hour ago

GPRTU calls for govt intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways GPRTU calls for gov't intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sof...

1 hour ago

Constituency Executive Committee addressing the media MMDCE's nomination: Atiwa East NDC executives dismiss attacks on constituency ch...

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority No room for opulence: Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s radical cost-cutting at Shippers' ...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority EXCLUSIVE: How Prof. Gyampo is steering a cash-strapped Shippers' Authority to s...

4 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Damang Mine decision signals new resource policy direction – Isaac Andrews Tando...

4 hours ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

5 hours ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line