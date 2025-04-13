MMDCE's nomination: Atiwa East NDC executives dismiss attacks on constituency chairman

The constituency executive committee of the National Democratic Congress in the Atiwa East constituency of the Eastern region has dismissed attacks on its constituency chairman who is in a pole position of being nominated as the District Chief Executive for the area.

According to them, these attacks are baseless and politically orchestrated to malign Ernest Owusu Ntim who is a leading contender for the position.

Addressing the media in Anyinam, the Constituency Executive Committee, together with ward coordinators want the party hierarchy to treat with contempt, attempts by these individuals to cast a slur on the image of the constituency chairman.

They say the chairman, Ernest Owusu Ntim has been a target of some few disgruntled individuals due to the massive endorsement he's received across the length and breadth of the constituency.

They are calling on the national leadership of the NDC to disregard any petitions or complaints against Mr. Ntim, urging the party to rather reward his loyalty and efforts with the DCE appointment.

The constituency Youth organizer, William Addo Kyei said " these are the same individuals who were absent during our campaign but are now resurfacing to tarnish our chairman’s image. Their actions are clearly a personal vendetta and should not be taken seriously,”.

The group highlighted Mr. Ntim’s commitment to the party, noting that he has been instrumental in expanding the party’s support base, funding campaign activities, and initiating social intervention projects.

“During the recent election campaign, our chairman personally sponsored the parliamentary candidate by providing campaign materials, logistics, and financial support. He also provided school furniture, footwear for students, and boreholes to communities facing water shortages—all in a bid to boost votes for the NDC,” he explained

They further argued that contrary to claims that a parliamentary candidate may be more qualified for the DCE role, Ntim's long-standing service, educational background, and deep connection to the grassroots make him the most suitable choice.

“A person who contested an election and lost does not automatically become more qualified than someone who has led the party faithfully for over ten years and holds a Master’s degree. Mr. Owusu Ntim is our best choice,” he stated

There's been intense lobbying for the DCE position in the area as President Mahama is expected to announce one of the aspirants for the position.