Gabon junta chief wins presidency: provisional results

Gabon's junta chief Brice Oligui Nguema has won the presidential election with 90.35 percent of the vote, according to provisional results released Sunday by the interior ministry.

Oligui, who ended more than five decades of corruption-plagued rule by the Bongo family in August 2023, assuming the role of transitional president, had promised to return the country to democratic rule.

Earlier Sunday, Gabon 24 television had reported that he was "well ahead" in several of the central African country's provinces.

Many Gabonese attended Palm Sunday services a day after having voted. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP)

On Saturday, voters had flocked to the ballot boxes to have their say in an election marking the end of military rule. The latest provisional figures from the interior ministry put the participation rate at 70.4 percent.

The day after voters poured into polling stations, the streets of the capital Libreville were calm -- in contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest.

"I hadn't voted in a long time, but this time, I saw a ray or something that made me go out and vote," 58-year-old Catholic Olivina Migombe told AFP while en route to church on Sunday.

"I believe in change this time," the professed Oligui voter added.

Debt and poverty

Whoever wins will have to reckon with the oil-rich country's litany of problems, from crumbling infrastructure to widespread poverty, all while labouring under a crushing mountain of debt.

If Oligui is elected president "he will have lots of work to do," Patrick Essono-Mve, a 48-year-old unemployed technician, also on the way to mass, told AFP.

Oligui has sought to shed his military strongman image and even ditched his general's uniform to run for a seven-year term.

The junta leader has dominated the campaign, with his seven challengers, led by ousted leader Ali Bongo's last prime minister, Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, largely invisible by comparison.

But critics accuse Oligui of having failed to move on from the years of plunder of the country's vast mineral wealth under the Bongos, whom he served for years.

For the first time, foreign and independent media were allowed to film the ballot count.

International observers at polling stations across the country did not notice any major incidents, according to first reports.

In total, some 920,000 voters were called to cast their ballots at 3,037 polling stations, of which 96 were abroad.

Already, in the first results released by state media CTRI News on Sunday morning, Oligui was the overwhelming favourite to win in around 30 polling stations, some of them returning results of 100 percent of the vote in his favour.