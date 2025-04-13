ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eastern Regional Command of NACOC sensitizes SDA SHS on dangers of drug abuse

By Bright Owusu || Koforidua
Social News Eastern Regional Command of NACOC sensitizes SDA SHS on dangers of drug abuse
SUN, 13 APR 2025

The Eastern Regional Command (ERC) of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), organized a drug awareness program for students and staff of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Senior High School (SHS) in Koforidua Asorkore, located in the New Juaben North Municipality.

The event aimed to educate participants about the effects of drug abuse.

This program is part of the Command’s ongoing efforts to educate students and raise awareness about the harmful effects of illicit drugs and related issues. The Command believes that this initiative will help students gain knowledge about substances of abuse and their consequences, enabling them to make better life choices, such as remaining drug-free.

During a brief presentation, ANCO Bernard Obeng Wiredu highlighted some commonly abused legal and prescription drugs, including painkillers (such as Paracetamol, Panadol, Pethidine, and Tramadol), cough mixtures, alcohol, and energy drinks. While these substances are legal, their abuse can have serious negative effects. He also focused on illegal drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, opioids like RED, and heroin.

ANCO Wiredu engaged both students and teachers in discussions about various derivatives of illegal drugs, such as crack cocaine, tire, weed toffee, wee solobo, strawberry, and weed bitters, noting that their usage is increasing alarmingly among the youth.

He took the opportunity to discuss the abuse of opioids, particularly RED, and the damage it is causing to young people. If not addressed, this could result in addiction, leading to criminal activities, road accidents, and other social vices in order to sustain the habit. Ultimately, an overdose could even lead to death.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and to avoid negative peer influences that could tempt them into drug abuse.

The teachers present commended the NACOC team for their dedication to combating drug and substance abuse among students in the region. In total, the team engaged approximately 1,120 students and 4 staff members. Officers from both the NACOC and the NCCE were also present at the program.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Gabon military leader Oligui Nguema elected president by huge margin Gabon military leader Oligui Nguema elected president by huge margin

30 minutes ago

Anwar AMRO / AFP Lebanon's civil war fighters working for reconciliation, 50 years on

42 minutes ago

Mr. Adu Gyamfi, a leading member of the Concerned Citizens of Assin South addressing the press Concerned citizens of Assin South condemn alleged attacks, attempted arrest of t...

1 hour ago

GPRTU calls for govt intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways GPRTU calls for gov't intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sof...

1 hour ago

Constituency Executive Committee addressing the media MMDCE's nomination: Atiwa East NDC executives dismiss attacks on constituency ch...

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority No room for opulence: Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s radical cost-cutting at Shippers' ...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority EXCLUSIVE: How Prof. Gyampo is steering a cash-strapped Shippers' Authority to s...

4 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Damang Mine decision signals new resource policy direction – Isaac Andrews Tando...

4 hours ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

5 hours ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line