Eastern Regional Command of NACOC sensitizes SDA SHS on dangers of drug abuse

The Eastern Regional Command (ERC) of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), organized a drug awareness program for students and staff of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Senior High School (SHS) in Koforidua Asorkore, located in the New Juaben North Municipality.

The event aimed to educate participants about the effects of drug abuse.

This program is part of the Command’s ongoing efforts to educate students and raise awareness about the harmful effects of illicit drugs and related issues. The Command believes that this initiative will help students gain knowledge about substances of abuse and their consequences, enabling them to make better life choices, such as remaining drug-free.

During a brief presentation, ANCO Bernard Obeng Wiredu highlighted some commonly abused legal and prescription drugs, including painkillers (such as Paracetamol, Panadol, Pethidine, and Tramadol), cough mixtures, alcohol, and energy drinks. While these substances are legal, their abuse can have serious negative effects. He also focused on illegal drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, opioids like RED, and heroin.

ANCO Wiredu engaged both students and teachers in discussions about various derivatives of illegal drugs, such as crack cocaine, tire, weed toffee, wee solobo, strawberry, and weed bitters, noting that their usage is increasing alarmingly among the youth.

He took the opportunity to discuss the abuse of opioids, particularly RED, and the damage it is causing to young people. If not addressed, this could result in addiction, leading to criminal activities, road accidents, and other social vices in order to sustain the habit. Ultimately, an overdose could even lead to death.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and to avoid negative peer influences that could tempt them into drug abuse.

The teachers present commended the NACOC team for their dedication to combating drug and substance abuse among students in the region. In total, the team engaged approximately 1,120 students and 4 staff members. Officers from both the NACOC and the NCCE were also present at the program.