NCCE Supports WAANSA Ghana advocacy with empowerment materials

By Afua Koraah Otibu II Contributor
MON, 14 APR 2025

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has donated two books to support the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA) Ghana's advocacy efforts.

The titles are: “Baseline Study on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in Eight Regions in the Northern Part of Ghana” and “2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections – Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter.”

Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah, the Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations, presented the books on behalf of the commission. He emphasized that this gesture underscores the NCCE's commitment to promoting civic education and empowering organizations dedicated to critical social causes.

“The donation of these books aims to bolster WAANSA Ghana's advocacy initiatives, particularly regarding small arms control,” Mr. Akuamoah stated. “By providing access to these resources, the NCCE enables WAANSA Ghana to enhance its capacity to advocate for policy changes and raise awareness about the importance of regulating small arms.”

The books were presented during an engagement between the NCCE and WAANSA Ghana to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at advocating for the swift passage of the National Small Arms Bill 2023. This initiative seeks to enhance advocacy efforts and encourage the government to expedite the bill's passage, which has long been overdue.

The NCCE delegation included Deputy Chairman of General Services, Mr. Victor Brobbey; Commission Secretary, Mrs. Lucille Hewlett Annan; Director of Programmes, Dr. Imurana Mohammed; Director of Human Resources, Peace Kondo; Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Ms. Rita Amparbin; and representatives from the Research and Gender Department, Flora Mudey and Michael Amponsah. The WAANSA Ghana team consisted of Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Mrs. Theodora Williams Anti, Mrs. Beatrice Baden, and Ms. Eunice Maasodong, along with representatives from the UNDP.

Ghana is part of the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund, a United Nations funding facility. The SALIENT Fund Project operates within the UN Peacebuilding Fund, focusing on supporting member states in tackling armed violence and the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons as part of a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development. SALIENT addresses the complex nature of the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons, targeting the root causes of armed violence.

This project is led by the UN Resident Coordinator, in coordination with UN Agencies (UNDP and UNODC) and in collaboration with the government of Ghana, the National Commission for Small Arms, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, and WAANSA Ghana, a civil society advocacy group focused on small arms and security. Together, they aim to integrate small arms control into development frameworks.

Ms. Rita Amparbin, NCCE Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, noted that the donation is expected to significantly enhance WAANSA Ghana's advocacy toolkit. She stated that the books will provide WAANSA Ghana with valuable information and insights on small arms control, enabling more informed advocacy decisions. Ms. Amparbin also highlighted that the NCCE's support will help amplify WAANSA Ghana's message, reaching a wider audience and influencing policy decisions.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, WAANSA Ghana/UNDP Saving Lives Entity Fund Project Coordinator, received the books on behalf of WAANSA Ghana and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the NCCE and WAANSA Ghana in achieving common goals. “By working together, these organizations can leverage each other's strengths and expertise to promote civic education and advocate for critical social issues,” Mr. Ameyibor stated.

He further highlighted that the NCCE’s donation reflects the power of collaboration and the significance of supporting advocacy efforts. “This gesture is expected to positively impact WAANSA Ghana's initiatives, contributing to a more informed and engaged citizenry,” he asserted, commending the NCCE for its openness to collaborating with WAANSA Ghana for national development.

Mr. Ameyibor stressed the importance of governance bodies and civil society advocacy groups working together to achieve specific objectives, underlining the critical role the bill plays in promoting national peace and security. “WAANSA Ghana has been at the forefront of advocating for effective small arms control and disarmament in Ghana and the West African sub-region,” he noted. “We understand that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach involving governments, civil society, and international partners.”

Additionally, Mr. Ameyibor explained that WAANSA Ghana plays a vital role in the implementation of the SALIENT Project, focusing exclusively on lobbying for the passage of the National Arms Commission Bill 2023. “This bill is crucial for managing small arms effectively,” he concluded.

