Tema-Based Industrialist condemns consistent attacks on local industries

Dr. William Mensah-Ansah, a prominent industrialist based in Tema, expressed deep concerns over the ongoing spread of false allegations against local entrepreneurs and Ghanaian-led industries during a recent event.

He believes that these unfounded claims significantly hinder the development of local industries.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah highlighted several notable businesses, including Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom's Nduom Group of Companies, UT Bank, Kasapa, Kludjerson Companies, and the Jospong Group of Companies, as victims of baseless allegations. He stressed that such negativity not only affects businesses but also creates a harmful image for the nation as a whole.

The Tema-based industrialist emphasized that attacks on established industrialists and entrepreneurs could have detrimental effects on Ghana's youth, who often see these leaders as role models. He underscored the importance of fostering a supportive environment for businesses to thrive, referring to countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, which celebrate their successful entrepreneurs. In contrast, he warned that Ghana's tendency to criticize and undermine its own business leaders could be damaging to the overall business landscape.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah called on the media to play a more positive role in promoting business development and growth. He highlighted the potential benefits of collaboration with the media, including increased advertising opportunities. He emphasized the importance of standing up against injustice and advocating for positive change, urging for more support for Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

In today's globalized economy, Dr. Mensah-Ansah noted that businesses have evolved beyond local and community-based operations, and any negative publicity can severely hinder a company's growth efforts. While acknowledging the challenges faced by local industries, he commended the Jospong Group of Companies for its resilience and consistency over the past 18 years. This company has transformed from a small Ghanaian enterprise into a significant African player, showcasing the potential for local businesses to succeed with the right support.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah urged the Ghanaian media to actively support local entrepreneurs and businesses, recognizing their crucial role in shaping public perception and influencing national development. By promoting a more balanced and accurate narrative, the media can help create a favorable environment for local industries to flourish.

He highlighted the benefits of supporting local industries, noting that it can lead to job creation, economic diversification, and increased competitiveness. According to Dr. Mensah-Ansah, by promoting local industries, Ghana can reduce its reliance on imports and diversify its economy. This support can also enhance the competitiveness of local businesses, leading to improved product quality and innovation.

“By adopting policies that support local industries, Ghana can unlock new opportunities for growth and development, leveraging the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of its local businesses,” Dr. Mensah-Ansah stated.