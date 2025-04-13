How To Maximize The Impact Of The Feed Ghana Programme (FGP) – Series 2: The Principle Of Mental Reformation

In the previous article, I emphasized the importance of integrating competition and performance-based rewards into the Feed Ghana Programme (FGP). Today, I turn our attention to an equally critical pillar: mental reformation, the reshaping of national attitudes, values, and mindsets to ensure the programme’s long-term sustainability.

Across the globe, social programmes often fail when their design clashes with the prevailing mindset and cultural values of their target populations. Ghana is no exception. To avoid this pitfall, we must align the FGP with a deliberate transformation of public attitudes toward agriculture, productivity, and self-reliance.

A compelling case study is South Korea’s Saemaul Undong movement under President Park Chung-Hee. The initiative successfully instilled values such as diligence, cooperation, and self-help, which helped shift societal norms and catalyze national development. By replacing apathy, dependency, and self-centeredness with these values, South Korea laid the foundation for its rapid transformation.

Similarly, while the Feed Ghana Programme may come with well-defined goals and core values, mass sensitization is key. Every Ghanaian is a stakeholder and should understand not just the programme's activities, but also its underlying philosophy.

To this end, I recommend the following culturally resonant strategies:

Schools can organize role-plays and civic education programs to instill these principles in young minds.

Graphic designers and artists can create visually engaging posters, souvenirs, and billboards to keep the values top-of-mind.

The Feed Ghana Programme will thrive not only by distributing inputs or building infrastructure, but by cultivating the mindset required to sustain food security and reduce our over-reliance on imports. True transformation begins in the mind.

By Jerry Selase Sifa (Director)

Rural Development Solutions Ghana (RDSGhana)

