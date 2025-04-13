ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 13 Apr 2025 Article

How To Maximize The Impact Of The Feed Ghana Programme (FGP) – Series 2: The Principle Of Mental Reformation

By Jerry Selase Sifa
How To Maximize The Impact Of The Feed Ghana Programme (FGP) – Series 2: The Principle Of Mental Reformation

In the previous article, I emphasized the importance of integrating competition and performance-based rewards into the Feed Ghana Programme (FGP). Today, I turn our attention to an equally critical pillar: mental reformation, the reshaping of national attitudes, values, and mindsets to ensure the programme’s long-term sustainability.

Across the globe, social programmes often fail when their design clashes with the prevailing mindset and cultural values of their target populations. Ghana is no exception. To avoid this pitfall, we must align the FGP with a deliberate transformation of public attitudes toward agriculture, productivity, and self-reliance.

A compelling case study is South Korea’s Saemaul Undong movement under President Park Chung-Hee. The initiative successfully instilled values such as diligence, cooperation, and self-help, which helped shift societal norms and catalyze national development. By replacing apathy, dependency, and self-centeredness with these values, South Korea laid the foundation for its rapid transformation.

Similarly, while the Feed Ghana Programme may come with well-defined goals and core values, mass sensitization is key. Every Ghanaian is a stakeholder and should understand not just the programme's activities, but also its underlying philosophy.

To this end, I recommend the following culturally resonant strategies:

  • Musicians can compose songs that communicate the FGP’s values and aspirations.
  • Schools can organize role-plays and civic education programs to instill these principles in young minds.
  • Media outlets should champion awareness campaigns, talk shows, and documentaries that promote national ownership.
  • Graphic designers and artists can create visually engaging posters, souvenirs, and billboards to keep the values top-of-mind.

The Feed Ghana Programme will thrive not only by distributing inputs or building infrastructure, but by cultivating the mindset required to sustain food security and reduce our over-reliance on imports. True transformation begins in the mind.

By Jerry Selase Sifa (Director)

Rural Development Solutions Ghana (RDSGhana)

References:
Jwa, S. H. (2018). Understanding Korea’s Saemaul Undong: Theory, evidence, and implication. Seoul Journal of Economics, 31(2), 195–236.

Park, S. W., & Choi, O. (2016). A Basic Understanding of Saemaul Undong (p. 151). Yeungnam University.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

4 hours ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

4 hours ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

4 hours ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

4 hours ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

4 hours ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

4 hours ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

4 hours ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

4 hours ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line