Harness AI to create jobs for youth

The Global Artificial Intelligence(AI) Summit on Africa held Kigali concluded with the announcement of the Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence that recognizes the continent's unique opportunities, challenges that AI presents and responsibilities for driving AI for inclusive, innovative, ethical and sustainable growth. Indeed, AI should be developed and deployed in ways that serve all Africans, and harnessed to address some of the pressing challenges on the continent especially unemployment.

Although there are fears that automation will displace jobs, but others see it unlocking new opportunities. With Africa’s youth population booming, AI could fuel innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

AI will definitely create more than it replaces. The conversation should be more around, the kind of jobs that AI will create, and whether Africans have the skills required for those kinds of jobs.

Africa’s young population and vibrant tech ecosystem provide significant opportunities to position Africa as a leader in technological innovation.

It is estimated that AI can boost Africa’s GDP by staggering USD 1.2 trillion by 2030, creating more jobs, increasing economic growth, improved healthcare and education and enhanced financial inclusion.

A new report by Microsoft Research Africa themed AI and the future of work in Africa, Generative AI presents a powerful tool for shaping a dignified future of work in Africa. By proactively addressing the challenges and harnessing the opportunities, Africa can leverage AI to drive economic growth, empower its workforce, and become a leader in socially responsible AI development.

First, governments, educational bodies and employers must be agile in reskilling workers, ensure transformations improve the quality of work produced and enhance the creativity and value of workers rather than using AI to automate work. National and regional AI policies focused on inclusive education, worker protection, and stakeholder involvement are essential.

At the same time, Africa should cultivate talent in AI research, innovation, and design, as well as policy and governance. It is essential for Africa to develop technical skills typically associated with AI development including, building and consolidating expertise in computer science, machine learning, natural language processing and engineering.

AI should complement human skills, not replace them. Training data and AI tools should be developed with African contexts in mind.

Also, it is important to equip people with skills, knowledge, and access to leverage generative AI in their work and career, and develop new business skills. Equipping technical talent across the continent with advanced AI skills is essential in linking youth to job opportunities. Africa needs strong infrastructure and skilled workforce to maximize the benefits of AI that can only be achieved through investment in education.

From logistics to finance, AI is creating diverse jobs roles across Africa, and it is poise to contribute significantly to the continent’s economy. Unlocking the potential of AI in Africa: from healthcare to agriculture, this transformative technology offers a brighter future. That is why, more investment should go towards supporting small and medium businesses and artificial Intelligence advancements.

Already, Africa is witnessing a surge in innovative incubation models that focus on localised and sector-specific models while leveraging digital and Artificial Intelligence for incubation informal sector integration. With rapid growth in start-ups and innovation hubs, Africa is said to be shifting from being a consumer of technology to an innovation producer, cementing its role in global incubation.

Ultimately, there is need to prioritize African-centric solutions. Africa-centric AI platforms designed with local expertise can address the continent’s specific challenges including youth unemployment.

Mr Obonyo is a Public Policy Analyst. Email: [email protected]