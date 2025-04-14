Feed Ghana Programme: Mahama presents agro-chemicals, tractors to key institutions

President John Dramani Mahama at the weekend presented agro-chemical and machines for onward implementation of the Feed Ghana Programme, a government flagship intervention to boost national food productivity.

The President presented quantities of maize seeds, fertilizers, Kia truck and tractors to the Ghana Prisons Service and the National Service Authority to spearhead the implementation of the programme.

President Mahama made the presentation when he launched the implementation of the Feed Ghana Programme in Techiman in the Bono East Region on Saturday.

He called for unity and shared commitment in transforming the nation's agriculture, as a driver of national growth and prosperity, saying the Feed Ghana Programme presented a proactive initiative, rather than just a policy.

The President admitted challenges in the agriculture sector but added he was highly optimistic that the implementation of the programme would achieve desirable successes.

He called on farmers, agribusinesses, financial institutions, development partners and all and sundry to support the implementation of the programme for the nation to derive the optimum benefits.

The programme aims to implement strategic measures to increase food production, promote the adoption of modern farming techniques, improve infrastructure, and establish agro-industrial zones across Ghana.

Its key interventions include smart agriculture involving establishment of farmers' service centres nationwide.

The centres will provide essential services such as mechanization, quality inputs, financial support, market access, primary processing and training for farmers.

Additionally, the programme will create farm banks or land banks in designated irrigable zones to support young agri-entrepreneurs and contribute to the enhancement of national food production.

It will also focus on grains and legumes seeking to increase the production of maize, rice, soya beans, and sorghum for consumption, agro-processing, and export.

“Yeredua”, the vegetable component of the programme implementation is expected to reduce the imports of vegetables from neighbouring countries by promoting the cultivation of vegetables locally.

Under the programme investments would be made in controlled environmental farming, such as greenhouse technologies, urban and peri-urban agriculture, and promoting schools to grow their own vegetables through backyard gardening.

It will further promote institutional farming to empower households and communities to cultivate vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, and garden eggs to enhance self-sufficiency while support would be extended to institutions such as Senior High Schools to access lands to engage in crop production and livestock farming.

The implementation of the touted “Nkoko Nketenkete” project of the government which seeks to revitalize the poultry industry is also a key component of the Feed Ghana Programme.

GNA