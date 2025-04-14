ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t planning strategically to meet  palm oil demand — President Mahama

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
Headlines Gov’t planning strategically to meet palm oil demand — President Mahama
MON, 14 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama says the country is positioning itself strategically to meet the increasing national demand for palm oil.

Currently, the president said the nation produced 300,000 metric tons of palm oil but national demand was about 450,000 metric tons.

President Mahama said the about 150,000 metric ton shortfall required the need for strategic planning and increased productivity in order to capitalize on the projected growth of the global palm oil market, expected to hit $65 billion by 2027.

The President said this when he launched the government’s flagship initiative, the Feed Ghana Programme, in Techiman in the Bono East Region on Saturday.

It is the government intervention strategy that will enhance food production, encourage the adoption of modern farming techniques, improve infrastructure, and establish agro-industrial zones throughout Ghana.

President Mahama announced the implementation of palm oil industry policy that would provide incentives in the palm oil value chain, from cultivation to export.

The Tree Crop Development Authority would also develop six key economic trees of oil palm, cashew, mango, coconut, shea, and rubber with emphasis on oil palm.

President Mahama said his government vision was to modernise and expand the agricultural sector to generate employment opportunities, mitigate food inflation, and enhance food security.

The Feed Ghana Programme remained a comprehensive framework under which all agricultural initiatives and projects would be carried out.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Feed Ghana Programme: Mahama presents agro-chemicals, tractors to key institutions Feed Ghana Programme: Mahama presents agro-chemicals, tractors to key institutio...

1 hour ago

Gov’t planning strategically to meet palm oil demand — President Mahama Gov’t planning strategically to meet  palm oil demand — President Mahama

1 hour ago

NPP supporters protest arrest of Mohammed Zakou by NIB over Facebook post NPP supporters protest arrest of Mohammed Zakou by NIB over Facebook post

7 hours ago

Intervene in Daily Graphic, Ghanaians Times financial woes— ICU-Ghana to govt Intervene in Daily Graphic, Ghanaians Times financial woes — ICU-Ghana to gov't

7 hours ago

Talensi NDC supporters reject DCE nominee Talensi NDC supporters reject DCE nominee

7 hours ago

Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union laments board interference in Rural Banks Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union laments board interference in Rural Ban...

7 hours ago

Annual $400 million imports of chicken is a shame — Mahama Annual $400 million imports of chicken is a shame — Mahama

13 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority No room for opulence: Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s radical cost-cutting at Shippers' ...

13 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority EXCLUSIVE: How Prof. Gyampo is steering a cash-strapped Shippers' Authority to s...

13 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Damang Mine decision signals new resource policy direction – Isaac Andrews Tando...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line