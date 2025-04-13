ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kofi Adams donates GHC 27,500 towards surgery of brain tumor victim   

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Health Kofi Adams donates GHC 27,500 towards surgery of brain tumor victim
SUN, 13 APR 2025

Mr. Kofi Adams, the Sports Minister and Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, has supported 18-year-old, Susana Ampadu Nimo, diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Mr Adams donated GHC 27,500 to support Susana’s life-saving surgery.

The donation was made in response to an appeal from the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where Susana is receiving treatment.

The funds will help cover the costs of her implant, medical procedure, laboratory tests, and medication.

Mr Adams extended his best wishes to Susana for a successful surgery and encouraged her family to remain hopeful, trusting in God’s guidance and protection.

The donation was presented on behalf the sports Minister by Mr. Eric Adom, Buem Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Intervene in Daily Graphic, Ghanaians Times financial woes— ICU-Ghana to govt Intervene in Daily Graphic, Ghanaians Times financial woes — ICU-Ghana to gov't

2 hours ago

Talensi NDC supporters reject DCE nominee Talensi NDC supporters reject DCE nominee

2 hours ago

Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union laments board interference in Rural Banks Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union laments board interference in Rural Ban...

2 hours ago

Annual $400 million imports of chicken is a shame — Mahama Annual $400 million imports of chicken is a shame — Mahama

5 hours ago

Mr. Adu Gyamfi, a leading member of the Concerned Citizens of Assin South addressing the press Concerned citizens of Assin South condemn alleged attacks, attempted arrest of t...

5 hours ago

GPRTU calls for govt intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways GPRTU calls for gov't intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sof...

5 hours ago

Constituency Executive Committee addressing the media MMDCE's nomination: Atiwa East NDC executives dismiss attacks on constituency ch...

8 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority No room for opulence: Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s radical cost-cutting at Shippers' ...

8 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority EXCLUSIVE: How Prof. Gyampo is steering a cash-strapped Shippers' Authority to s...

8 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Damang Mine decision signals new resource policy direction – Isaac Andrews Tando...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line