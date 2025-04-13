Kofi Adams donates GHC 27,500 towards surgery of brain tumor victim   

Mr. Kofi Adams, the Sports Minister and Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, has supported 18-year-old, Susana Ampadu Nimo, diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Mr Adams donated GHC 27,500 to support Susana’s life-saving surgery.

The donation was made in response to an appeal from the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where Susana is receiving treatment.

The funds will help cover the costs of her implant, medical procedure, laboratory tests, and medication.

Mr Adams extended his best wishes to Susana for a successful surgery and encouraged her family to remain hopeful, trusting in God’s guidance and protection.

The donation was presented on behalf the sports Minister by Mr. Eric Adom, Buem Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

GNA