EXCLUSIVE: How Prof. Gyampo is steering a cash-strapped Shippers' Authority to stability, first CEO to fly economy class

When Professor Ransford Gyampo took over as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, he inherited an organization facing a sudden and severe financial crunch. The cause? A government policy aimed at consolidating public funds for debt servicing — a move that, while effective at the macro level, left the Authority reeling.

In an exclusive interview with this portal, Gyampo revealed the unexpected blow the Authority suffered as a result of this policy. “Through this initiative, the financial resources and monies saved by the Ghana Shippers Authority were swept away. This meant the Authority suddenly became cash strapped.”

The fund consolidation — introduced under former President John Mahama — was an innovative strategy to meet domestic financial obligations by retrieving excess funds from state agencies. Though Gyampo acknowledges the logic of the approach, it forced him into emergency management mode from the outset of his tenure.

“As CEO, I had to offer an innovative response to cut expenditure to ensure that the organization survives,” he said. That response was anything but cosmetic.

Austerity with Accountability

Rather than passing the burden down to staff or turning to government for bailout, Gyampo initiated bold internal reforms. He canceled or renegotiated existing contracts to reduce costs and suspended foreign travel unless it had a direct operational impact. “Even this,” he noted, “every participant, from the CEO to the daily-rated employee, would travel with an Economy Class ticket. I have done this myself on the few occasions that I have had to travel and this would continue.”

He didn’t stop there. Certain staff allowances and incentive packages were frozen. Administrative spending was slashed. Every line of the budget was scrutinized.

While these measures may not have won him popularity, Gyampo believes they are necessary — and ethical. “I am of the firm belief and conviction that CEOs and Managers of organizations that run at a loss must have no business enjoying largess that go with their positions,” he stated.

Walking the Talk

In an era where the perks of public office often overshadow performance, Gyampo’s approach stands out. “I believe I am the only CEO in Ghana at the moment who travels abroad with an economy class ticket,” he said. “The current financial position of my organization makes it unethical and unthinkable for me to be opulent.”

He has even declined the temptation of lavish state transport. “I was offered an old vehicle which I use only to and from work. I drive my own car to church, funerals, weddings and to all social gatherings. Government vehicles must only be used for government business.”

Ethics over Optics

His fiscal conservatism has not gone without controversy. There have been rumors — including one alleging that he purchased a massage chair for his office. Gyampo dismissed the claims with characteristic bluntness: “That’s why I described as senseless and ignorant propaganda the claim that I had gone to buy a massaging chair in my office in spite of all that I am doing to save money and cut cost.”

For Gyampo, integrity is non-negotiable, especially in the public sector. “We must rethink the practice where very ordinary people who get political appointments suddenly develop over bloated sense of themselves.”

With no clear return of the swept funds in sight, he is focused on stabilization — finding creative ways to sustain operations, boost morale, and maintain productivity.

Leadership by Example

What Gyampo is building at the Ghana Shippers' Authority is not just a response to crisis, but a model of disciplined leadership in lean times. By cutting down on excess and prioritizing mission-critical activities, he is proving that austerity need not mean paralysis.

“It’s not just about surviving,” he said. “It’s about showing that public institutions can thrive even when resources are tight — if the leadership is right and the ethics are intact.”

As the Authority navigates its way through constrained finances, Gyampo’s cost-conscious reforms may very well become a blueprint for similar state agencies facing the same fate.