No room for opulence: Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s radical cost-cutting at Shippers' Authority shush critics

In an era where public officials are often scrutinized for their spending habits, Ransford Gyampo, the CEO of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, is setting a markedly different tone.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with this portal, Prof. Gyampo opened up about his leadership philosophy, personal ethics, and the cost-cutting measures he's instituted since taking over the reins of the Authority.

"I believe I am the only CEO in Ghana at the moment who travels abroad with an economy class ticket," he said candidly. "I do so because the current financial position of my organization makes it unethical and unthinkable for me to be opulent. I am of the firm belief and conviction that CEOs and Managers of organizations that run at a loss must have no business enjoying largess that go with their positions."

This statement isn’t just rhetoric. Prof. Gyampo has backed it with action. Upon assuming office, he was confronted with the financial strain that followed a government directive to sweep excess funds from public institutions to support national obligations. The Ghana Shippers' Authority, once financially stable, suddenly found itself cash-strapped. Prof. Gyampo responded with what he describes as an "innovative response to cut expenditure."

He terminated contracts, renegotiated others to lower costs, and placed staff allowances and incentive packages on hold. Foreign travel was severely curtailed, with only essential trips approved—and even then, all staff, including the CEO, must travel economy.

"I have done this myself on the few occasions that I have had to travel and this would continue. We must rethink the practice where very ordinary people who get political appointments suddenly develop an over-bloated sense of themselves," he told this portal.

A self-described teacher and unionist with a modest upbringing, Prof. Gyampo credits his values to the kind of training he received growing up in Madina, Accra. "Though by the grace of God and through hard work, I was living comfortably even before I was appointed as CEO, my modest background and the kind of training I got have tended to shape what I do," he stressed.

He was visibly frustrated by accusations that he had spent funds on luxury office items. "That’s why I described as senseless and ignorant propaganda, the claim that I had gone to buy a massaging chair in my office in spite of all that I am doing to save money and cut cost," he said while laughing in dismay.

For Prof. Gyampo, public service is not a gateway to indulgence. The government vehicle he was offered is used strictly for commuting to and from work. "I drive my own car to church, funerals, weddings and to all social gatherings. Government vehicles must only be used for government business," he told this portal while pointing to his personal car.

His disciplined approach to leadership is not just a personal conviction but a broader statement on governance. It’s an example he hopes will inspire a shift in how public institutions are managed, especially in times of financial difficulty.

As he puts it, "We won’t countenance people’s sense of entitlement to perpetuate what is wrong. We will change the status quo."

Gyampo's leadership at the Ghana Shippers' Authority is a quiet but firm declaration: in the business of national service, ethics matter as much as efficiency.