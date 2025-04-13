ModernGhana logo
DCE Nominee for Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira confirmed

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Mr Patrick Fiable, the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Hemang-Lower-Denkyira District of the central region, has been confirmed amid vows to collaborate with assembly members and traditional authorities to drive development in the district.

According to him, providing skills training and financial support to reduce unemployment, formed part of his vision, focusing on agriculture as the key sector in the district.

Enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting youth in the sector, promoting tourist attractions like Kakum National Park to stimulate economic growth and working with assembly members, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders to achieve development goals were important.

Mr Fiable noted that his vision aligned with the district’s mission to improve living standards through effective resource mobilisation and good governance.

By boosting the 24-hour economy, he aims to fulfil President John Mahama's campaign promises and contribute to the “Ghana Agenda” initiative.

GNA

