Kumasi: Massive clean-up exercise heralds Ashantifest 

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
SUN, 13 APR 2025

The maiden edition of Ashanti Festival (Ashantifest), an initiative aimed at showcasing the culture and investment potentials of the Ashanti Region, took off on Saturday with massive clean-up exercise in all 43 districts across the region.

The 15-day celebration, packed with exciting activities in the areas of health, education, business, sanitation, sports, and tourism is being spearheaded by the Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

Guided by the saying that “cleanliness is next to Godliness” the Regional Minister directed all assemblies in the region to organise clean-up exercise to kick-start the two-week long celebration.

He personally visited and took part in the exercise in various communities within the Kumasi Metropolis, demonstrating participatory leadership which has earned him applause from all quarters since becoming the Regional Minister.

He coordinated the exercise from various locations including the districts as he moved from one location to another just to ensure the exercise was seamless and effective.

Dr. Amoakohene visited places such as Dr. Mensah, Alar, Pelele, Anloga Junction, Tech Junction, Atonsu Market, Suame and Tafo to give participants morale support as political leader of the region.

He applauded the people of Kumasi and the entire region for demonstrating high communal spirit and responding to a worthy cause.

He said it was important to prioritise environmental cleanliness to ensure good health and high productivity hence the need to embrace the concept of periodic cleaning of communities.

413202534142-8cs1vjhuup-social-festival-sanitation-pic-2

The Regional minister expressed grave concern about the practice where some recalcitrant citizens clandestinely dumped refuse in unauthorised places under the cover of darkness.

Such people, he said, were nation wreckers and cautioned them to desist from the practice or face the full rigours of the law when caught.

“We will not shield anyone found to be engaging in such unpatriotic act,” the Minister cautioned.

He extended his appreciation to the people of Ashanti Region for their active participation in the exercise across the region and urged them to do same in the remaining activities.

GNA

