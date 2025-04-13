ModernGhana logo
'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
SUN, 13 APR 2025

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially banned two former students—Ransford Fosu-Boateng, widely known as “Scammer Baby,” and Raphael Appiah Owusu—from setting foot on its campus, declaring them persona non grata for repeated misconduct and posing threats to campus security.

In a statement signed by Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, the university confirmed that Fosu-Boateng was dismissed on March 21, 2022, while Owusu’s dismissal took effect at the close of the 2023/2024 academic year.

Despite their removal from the student roll, both individuals reportedly continued to access university facilities, frequent residential halls, and cause disturbances. The university noted their involvement in activities that disrupted campus life and posed risks to the safety of the university community.

The most recent incident, captured by campus CCTV, involved their alleged participation in an unauthorized gathering that escalated into vandalism and damage to university property—prompting swift action from management.

“The University Management wishes to categorically state that these individuals are no longer Bonafide students of KNUST and are henceforth not permitted to access or loiter within the premises of the University. They have been declared persona non grata and are to be treated as trespassers should they be found within any part of the University community,”

the statement read.


KNUST further warned current students to refrain from associating with the two, cautioning that anyone caught aiding or enabling their access to the campus will face serious disciplinary consequences.

The university emphasized its commitment to providing a safe, secure, and focused academic environment, reinforcing that such actions are necessary to protect the integrity of its community.

