Help market Upper East Region’s potential for investment – Minister urges media  

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on journalists and media practitioners in the region to use their platforms to project the region's potential to attract investment opportunities for accelerated development.

According to the Minister, the region was endowed with many natural resources and investment potential, including agriculture, tourism, and human capital among others and emphasized the critical role the media played in shaping public perception and influencing investor decisions.

The Regional Minister made the appeal when the leadership and some members of the Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Bolgatanga.

The visit was to congratulate the Minister on his appointment to the office of the Regional Minister and discuss ways to strengthen collaboration between the GJA and the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council to drive the needed development.

The Minister commended the GJA for spearheading responsible journalism and collaborating with the RCC over the years to enhance development and urged them to strengthen their working relationships for the growth of the region.

“There is no society that can grow without vibrant and positive thinking media”, he said, adding that “I as the minister cannot do it alone but the media is the light to expose and market the region to attract investment.”

“The media exist to improve the lives of the people and the RCC being the head in the region, let us continue to strengthen the positive relationship to improve the lives of people and push the region higher”.

Mr Akamugri urged journalists in the region to be cautious in reporting on community and cultural issues, particularly land and chieftaincy disputes to help reduce tension and foster unity.

He assured the GJA of the RRC's constant support for the media, adding that the RCC would continue to assist to address some of the challenges confronting their operation to enhance their work.

On behalf of Mr William Jalulah, Regional Chairman of the GJA, Mr Albert Sore, the Regional Secretary of the GJA, congratulated the Regional Minister on his appointment and reiterated the resolve of the Association to continue to support the activities of the RCC to enhance the development of the region.

The Regional Secretary informed the Minister of the membership status and operations of the Association in the region and added that it had been working to enhance ethical journalism that advanced unity, social cohesion and accelerated development.

He said, “Currently, we do not have a secretariat, and we have been collaborating with the RCC to help us get one for some time now. We would be grateful if you could assist in that regard.”

The Secretary also informed the Minister of the Association's programmes for the year, including the celebration of the World Press Freedom day, the executive elections and annual regional awards and promised to formally invite him to be part of the activities.

GNA