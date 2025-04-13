GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced an optional Easter break for Form 2 students in Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools that follow the Transitional Track calendar.

In a directive issued to all Regional Directors of Education on April 11, 2025, the GES announced that the break will span from Thursday, April 17 to Monday, April 21, 2025.

“Students who wish to travel home and celebrate the Easter festivities with their families should be given the opportunity to do so,” the statement said.

GES emphasized that the break is voluntary. Students who prefer to stay on campus will be allowed to remain, provided appropriate supervision is in place.

“All students who will travel home are expected to return to school on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to resume academic activities promptly,” GES added.

The initiative is designed to offer students and their families flexibility during the Easter season, while maintaining continuity in the academic calendar.