Towards the Renewal of the Telecommunication Engineering Profession: A Solutions-Based Approach

Revitalizing Ghana’s telecommunication engineering profession will require concerted efforts on multiple fronts. Key among these are proactive government intervention, greater investment in local expertise, improvements in training, and a push for research and development. Below are potential solutions.

Government Intervention and Policy Support

The government must take an active role in reversing the current trajectory. A positive step is already in motion – the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is developing local content legislation for the telecom sector. This policy will mandate that certain telecom services and contracts be reserved for Ghanaian companies and personnel, reducing the outflow of jobs. Such legislation should be expedited and rigorously enforced. By giving local engineers and firms a first priority in projects (for example, in network maintenance, installation, and consulting services), the state can ensure they regain their footing in the industry. Additionally, the government can tie telecom licensing and renewals to commitments on local employment and knowledge transfer. Any foreign contractor working on telecom infrastructure should be required to partner with local engineers or train a local team as part of the contract. Beyond local content rules, improving the regulatory environment is crucial. Strengthening the National Communications Authority’s oversight to prevent monopolistic practices will foster a more competitive market, which can create more opportunities for local startups and engineers. Tax incentives and subsidies could be offered to telecom companies that invest in local R&D or that hire and train fresh graduates. The government might also consider directly investing in critical telecom projects (such as rural broadband or a national fiber backbone) and explicitly staffing them with Ghanaian engineering teams. Successful models exist in other industries – for example, Ghana’s petroleum sector has local content laws that ensured Ghanaians play significant roles. A similar commitment in telecom can build local capacity. In summary, robust policy measures from local content laws to fair competition regulation are needed to create an environment where the local telecommunication engineering profession can flourish again.

Investment in Local Expertise and Enterprises

Reviving the profession will not happen without financial investment targeted at local talent and companies. Both government and private sector players need to inject capital into developing Ghana’s own telecom capabilities. One approach is establishing a Telecom Development Fund that provides grants or low-interest loans to Ghanaian-led telecom startups, equipment manufacturers, or service providers. Such a fund could help incubate new companies that will hire local engineers (for example, a startup focusing on tower maintenance, fiber-optic deployment, or IoT networks in Ghana). Encouraging partnerships between local entrepreneurs and international investors can also bring much-needed funding – the key is ensuring Ghanaians retain significant ownership and technical roles in these ventures. Large telecom operators should be incentivized to subcontract to local engineering firms rather than foreign ones. The planned local content law will support this by directing managed service contracts to Ghanaian companies, but operators could also voluntarily commit a percentage of their procurement to local providers. Another strategy is leveraging Ghana’s diaspora: many Ghanaian telecom professionals abroad might be willing to invest in or mentor local businesses if given the right platform. Government can facilitate diaspora investment networks in the tech sector. Investment in local expertise also means paying competitive salaries to retain talent telecom companies could collaborate to set industry standards that make engineering roles more attractive (perhaps through a collective agreement on salary scales or benefits for certified professionals). Moreover, multinational vendors (like Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia) operating in Ghana should be encouraged to expand their local offices and hire more Ghanaian engineers – Huawei Ghana, for instance, reports that 80% of its 900 plus employees are local, including 150 plus technical engineers (Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications). Pushing such figures higher across all vendors will increase local hands-on experience. Finally, strategic public investment in telecom infrastructure can also boost the profession: if the government builds projects (like national emergency communication systems or municipal broadband) using taxpayer funds, it can insist on assembling Ghanaian engineering teams to execute them, thereby providing jobs and skill enhancement. In essence, channeling investment into local hands – whether through funding, favorable contracts, or better compensation is essential to grow a vibrant telecom engineering community.

Strengthening Training and Education Programs

To address the skills mismatch and prepare engineers for new technologies, Ghana must overhaul and strengthen its telecom training ecosystem. This starts with the universities and technical institutes: curricula for telecommunications engineering programs should be updated in collaboration with industry to include current trends (such as 5G technology, network virtualization, cybersecurity for telecom, and AI in networks). Practical training should be emphasized – universities could partner with telecom companies to offer student internships and co-op programs so that graduates leave with real-world experience. Establishing specialized telecom training centers or academies for continuous professional development is another solution. For example, a “Ghana Telecom Innovation & Training Institute” could be created as a public-private partnership, offering short courses and certifications to existing engineers in areas like fiber optics splicing, 5G network planning, or cloud computing for telecom. International companies can assist here: Huawei’s ICT Academy and “Seeds for the Future” program have trained many Ghanaians (Huawei - Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications); similarly, Ericsson and others could be invited to set up training labs at local universities. The government can provide incentives (such as tax breaks) to operators and vendors that set up training programs open to all Ghanaian engineers. There is also a need to encourage more youth, especially women, to pursue telecom engineering – targeted scholarships and outreach in secondary schools can help widen the talent pool. Importantly, training should not be one-off; the telecom landscape evolves rapidly, so engineers need pathways for lifelong learning. The Engineering Council Act (Act 819) which mandates registration and professional development for engineers – should be fully enforced, pushing engineers to attend workshops or courses regularly. Online learning platforms and certifications (like Cisco, Huawei, CompTIA courses) should be promoted and possibly subsidized for Ghanaian professionals. By equipping engineers with cutting-edge skills, Ghana can ensure its workforce remains relevant. Education experts note that many education systems globally are “not prepared for the pace or scale of change” in technology and must reform to provide skills for the future . Ghana can heed this by making its telecom engineering training agile and industry-oriented. In summary, expanding and modernizing training programs – through academia-industry partnerships, dedicated institutes, and continuous learning will create a pipeline of proficient telecom engineers ready to reclaim roles in the sector.

Promoting Research and Development (R&D) in Telecommunications

For the profession to thrive long-term, Ghana must move from simply consuming telecom technology to actively participating in its creation. This means fostering a culture of research and innovation in telecommunications. Government and industry should collaborate to establish R&D centers focused on telecom and digital infrastructure. For example, a center for 5G and emerging wireless technologies at a university could bring together professors, students, and engineers from companies to work on local solutions (such as extending coverage to rural areas via novel techniques, or developing antennas suited for Ghana’s environment). Funding for such R&D could come from a combination of government research grants and an “innovation levy” on telecom operator revenues dedicated to research. Encouragingly, the draft local content policies and recent ministry statements highlight interest in Ghana managing its own digital infrastructure and even participating in regional initiatives like an African satellite program. To do this effectively, Ghanaian engineers need to be at the forefront of innovation. Investing in R&D will pay off by generating home-grown solutions and intellectual property. As part of this, universities should be supported to offer Masters and PhD programs in telecom engineering with research components, so that new knowledge is created within the country. Collaboration with international research institutions can expose local engineers to advanced practices. The private sector too can be incentivized – telecom companies could receive tax credits for any R&D activities done in Ghana. It’s also important to address the current lack of research facilities, which has been a key push factor for professionals leaving Ghana (The Business & Financial Times). Upgrading laboratory equipment at universities and creating “innovation hubs” where engineers can experiment with technologies (for instance, a testbed for IoT or drones for communication) will encourage experimentation. The absence of funding for research and innovation has clearly stifled progress in Africa’s tech sectors (African Leadership Magazine ) ; conversely, deliberate funding can spur breakthroughs. Government could earmark a portion of the national budget or seek donor support specifically for ICT research. By promoting R&D, Ghana could begin to develop niche strengths – perhaps in areas like fintech communications, agricultural connectivity solutions, or network security tools – thereby regaining some technological sovereignty. In the long run, a strong R&D foundation will not only revive the engineering profession but also drive the next wave of economic growth via tech entrepreneurship.

The collapse of Ghana’s telecommunication engineering profession was not an overnight event – it resulted from years of underinvestment, policy neglect, and missed opportunities to nurture local talent. Its repercussions are evident in the economy’s growing reliance on external technology and the untapped potential of many skilled citizens. However, this trend can be reversed. By implementing forward-looking policies, prioritizing Ghanaian expertise, and investing in people and innovation, the country can rebuild a robust telecom engineering workforce. The ongoing efforts – from drafting local content laws to partnering with industry on training – are steps in the right direction. Reviving this profession will yield multifaceted benefits: high-value employment for Ghanaians, retention of technical know-how in-country, and the capacity to innovate solutions tailored to Ghana’s needs. In an era where digital infrastructure is the backbone of economic development, Ghana cannot afford to have its telecom engineers on the sidelines. With decisive action now, the nation can transform the current brain drain into a brain gain, ensure sustainable growth of its telecommunications sector, and inspire the next generation of engineers to lead Ghana into a connected future.

Dr. Kusi Ankrah Bonsu

Senior Lecturer, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department

Sunyani Technical University

Email: [email protected]