Border security key government priority — Muntaka

  Sat, 12 Apr 2025
Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, has reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing national security and strengthening border security across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new office building and the donation of a Nissan pick-up vehicle for the Ghana Immigration Service in Mampong, Ashanti Region, he stressed on the importance of modern infrastructure, capacity building, and providing logistics to support the Service's operations.

He commended Mr. Yaw Amponsah Marfo, Chief Executive Officer of VIP Transport Services, for constructing the office accommodation and donating the vehicle.

“The brand-new Nissan pick-up vehicle will significantly enhance the mobility and operational efficiency of the Ghana Immigration Service in the region,” he noted.

The Minister stated that the donation exemplified the impact of public-private partnerships in advancing national development and strengthening security infrastructure.

He said the modern office building would serve as the Mampong Sector Command headquarters, providing personnel with a conducive working environment.

Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak lauded the Service for their efforts in improving border security and management, adding, “Without security, there can be no development.”

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that security was a shared responsibility.

The minister called on the media to educate citizens on the importance of reporting such activities to maintain peace.

Addressing recent violence in Bawku, he appealed to residents to exercise restraint and seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu, Comptroller General of Immigration, acknowledged nationwide challenges in office accommodation and pledged to work on solutions with the Minister's support.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Yaw Amponsah Marfo for the donation, assuring that the facility would be well-maintained.

Mr. Marfo described his gesture as giving back to the community that shaped his success, reaffirming his commitment to supporting humanitarian causes for Ghana’s progress.

The Ghana Immigration Service, under the Ministry of the Interior, regulates the entry, residence, employment, and exit of foreigners in the country.

GNA

Comments

Tsotsoo | 4/12/2025 7:57:49 PM

Border Security is key. We need to work on the buffet zone between Ghana and Burkina Faso. We are told there are weird and dangerous nationals there in the name of doing humanitarian business. Please check. Thank you.

Comments1
