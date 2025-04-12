Minority NPP urges govt to act swiftly on Bawku security crisis 

ModernGhana logo
  Sat, 12 Apr 2025
SAT, 12 APR 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has sounded the alarm on the alleged deteriorating security situation in Bawku, where persistent violence has claimed lives, displaced residents, and crippled essential services.

“The escalating attacks, including sporadic shootings, arson and home invasions, have raised concerns about the effectiveness of measures to curb arms proliferation,” Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has said.

At an emergency Press Conference in Parliament House on Friday, Rev Ntim Fordjour, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South called on the government to demonstrate greater urgency and decisiveness. He said: “The deteriorating situation in Bawku is a national concern, and the government must take immediate action to prevent further escalation.”

“The people of Bawku deserve to live in peace and security, and we urge the government to prioritise a sustainable resolution to this crisis before it spirals further out of control,” he added.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps, Rev Ntim Fordjour said the instability had devastated affected communities, forcing schools to shut down and key institutions and businesses to flee the area due to safety concerns. “Critical sectors like education and healthcare are severely impacted, with teachers, nurses and other professionals refusing postings to Bawku for fear of their safety.

“The situation demands a more coordinated response, considering Bawku’s strategic location as a border town poses a wider national and regional security risk,” he said.

Rev Ntim Fordjour cited experts, like Dr Victor Doke, a Security Lecturer at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, who had suggested that peace-building activities should involve neutral state institutions and civil society organizations to rebuild trust between the people and security agencies.

He noted that to achieve lasting peace, stakeholders should emphasise the need for trust among all parties involved, including security agencies.

He also called on neutral bodies, like the National Peace Council, to facilitate coexistence between factions and help resolve the conflict.

“The government must prioritise a sustainable resolution to the crisis, addressing the root causes of the violence and ensuring the safety and well-being of Bawku’s residents,” Rev Ntim Fordjour noted.

GNA

