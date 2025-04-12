African cotton producers rally against climate shocks and low prices

Cotton is a lifeline for Africa – bringing in foreign currency and providing jobs for millions of people. But 20 years after the African Cotton Producers' Association was founded, growers say the industry is under threat and needs urgent change.

Across the African continent, around 20 million people grow cotton, producing 3 million tonnes each year, often using simple tools and methods.

African cotton is considered high quality, partly because it is handpicked. But despite this, African farmers have little power in the global market.

“African cotton producers have to accept international prices,” said Koussouwè Kourouféi, a farmer from Togo who is president of the Association of African Cotton Producers (AProCA).

“The big producers are the ones who set the prices and Africa, as a minority player, is forced to accept what they offer. Despite the quality of our cotton, harvested by hand, we have no choice but to accept it."

Many fear that without change, the industry may struggle to survive.

'Rainfall is working against us'

In Togo, cotton farmers are also struggling with smaller harvests and a lack of cultivated land. Pests are attacking crops and rainfall is becoming more unpredictable.

"Rainfall is working against us at planting time,” said Padibalaki Péguédou, coordinator of the National Federation of Cotton Producers in Togo.

“When the planting season starts, the rain just isn't there. But farmers are used to adapting, and that's why we're seeing a big drop in the area under cultivation.”

Last year, cotton was expected to be planted on 75,000 hectares in Togo. But because of poor rainfall, that area was cut. This year, Péguédou said they may not even reach 65,000 hectares.

It is a trend affecting all 15 African countries that produce what is often called “white gold”.

Turning to irrigation

As rainfall becomes less reliable, AProCA's president says the cotton sector needs to adapt.

“Climate change is affecting production, and we believe the solution is to move towards irrigation and grow cotton in the off season,” said Kourouféi.

He added that relying on rain-fed agriculture is no longer sustainable, and irrigation could help farmers boost yields by allowing them to plant outside the traditional growing season.

Despite reforms and support from international partners, many cotton producers say there's still a lot of work to be done. That includes finding ways to improve working conditions and raise production, without putting more pressure on farmers.

To mark its 20th anniversary later this month, AProCA will hold an advocacy event in Garoua, Cameroon. There, members will draw up a new strategic plan to guide the organisation in the years ahead.

Kourouféi believes African cotton farmers must “change strategy in the face of difficulties” if they want to survive and grow. That means adapting to the climate, gaining more control over prices and finding smarter ways to farm.

This story was adapted from the original version in French by Togo correspondent Peter Dogbe.