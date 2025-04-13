The SPD in Germany sends out questionnaires to its members asking them to decide on the coalition agreement with CDU/CSU to form the next government. While CSU has already agreed to the contract through their bodies the CDU needs more time for the same process to consult their bodies. The SPD wants to be seen as a more democratic and has asked all members to vote on the contract by the end of April. When 20% of the members have voted the voting is binding. When 10% and one vote from 100% of members have voted in favor of the agreement the new German government will take up their jobs in May. Members can not vote on certain provisions of the contract only reject or accept it as a whole. 10% and one vote: really democratic or a bubble gum joke? leaders end of April will sell this process as an internally democratic victory while Political Scientists will shake their heads in disbelief and feel ashamed.

Hamburg SPD leaders over 20 years ago wanted to be seen as exceptional democratic. Being in power for generations they changed the election rules to the Hamburg State Parliament. The intention was to break up the power of political parties through their internal process to determine who should stand in which position on the ballot sheets and therefore gain a seat in Hamburg Rathaus. Voters have five votes to give to one person only or several one or up to inclusive five maxima from one or different parties. The constitutional overwhelming power of political parties in Germany was intended to be broken and politics seen as very democratic. Voters mostly don't know the candidates on the ballot sheets and have no time to meet and question them. They see the parties on posters, hear their friends and family speaking, or follow mainstream media before voting. The democratic impression of giving five votes to voters is cannabis for the minds of simple-minded people and laughter or insult to voters able to see beyond the process and its implications.

When the Green "Die Gruenen" was established they promised never to use the carpool of the Bundestag, never to fly, rotation of their MPs every two years and to separate mandate in Parliament from holding office. The first two promised they skipped in their first year in the Bundestag while four years later Chair Claudia Roth cried and asked to have a seat in addition to her chair in the Bundestag. She got her will! Many founding members left the . GDR-defected human rights activist Rudolf Bahro during the 1984 conference dried the tears of the leadership and said voters of the very conservative CSU could be mobilized and replace the lost voters as they cherish the Bavarian Forest in danger of acid outfall back in the days.

leaders should be carefully selected not to take members and voters less for granted or seen as voting fools.