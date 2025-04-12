NDC must be focused to justify confidence reposed in us — Abu Kansangbata

Mr Abu K. Kansangbata, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Upper West Regional Minister gas called on the party leadership to be focused in discharging their duties to Ghanaians.

That, he said they could do without undermining their opponents who had the wherewithal in terms of political scheming than them.

In so doing, he also cautioned the leadership against neglecting those who sacrificed their time and resources during the electioneering.

In a message copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Kansangbata said Ghanaians voted massively for the NDC for a change and anything short of that would incur their wrath.

“As a party, we must not handle the NPP with kid gloves. Some among us still think it's politics as usual, but that's not why Ghanaians, including floating voters, civil society, and development partners, voted for the NDC.

Let's remember what President Rawlings once said in Cape Coast: “Don't mimic the NPP. They keep changing forms, but their tradition stays the same.”

He said it was too early for some NDC members to be aligning with their opponents for business or protection and urged them to stand up wherever they found themselves to be counted.

“We must stay true to the spirit of those faceless heroes on the ground who shed blood, gave their time and resources, and worked selflessly to bring us from opposition to power. Let's not forget them.

GNA