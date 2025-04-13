St. Monica's College of Education gets refurbished Early Grade Resource Center

A newly refurbished Early Grade Resource Centre has officially been commissioned at St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

The project was realized through a partnership between the college's management and Sabre Education, a non-governmental organization. While the college provided counterpart funding, Sabre Education furnished the facility with tables, chairs, and essential teaching and learning materials tailored for early grade instruction.

The commissioning took place on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yaw Acheampong, Head of the Department of Education Studies, noted that the new centre would serve not only the college but also Early Grade teachers from neighboring schools within the Asante Mampong Municipality. He recalled that the previous facility was a small, under-resourced space that could not adequately support teaching and learning.

"This facility will go a long way to help us do the teaching and learning of Early Grade proper," he said.

Rev. Father David Okyere, Principal of the College, described the commissioning as the fulfillment of one of his long-held visions since assuming leadership.

He explained that the upgraded facility would give teacher-learners hands-on experience and make the learning process more dynamic and effective. He also urged staff and students to make full use of the centre to improve early grade education delivery.