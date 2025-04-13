ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

St. Monica's College of Education gets refurbished Early Grade Resource Center

Education St. Monicas College of Education gets refurbished Early Grade Resource Center
SUN, 13 APR 2025

A newly refurbished Early Grade Resource Centre has officially been commissioned at St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

The project was realized through a partnership between the college's management and Sabre Education, a non-governmental organization. While the college provided counterpart funding, Sabre Education furnished the facility with tables, chairs, and essential teaching and learning materials tailored for early grade instruction.

The commissioning took place on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yaw Acheampong, Head of the Department of Education Studies, noted that the new centre would serve not only the college but also Early Grade teachers from neighboring schools within the Asante Mampong Municipality. He recalled that the previous facility was a small, under-resourced space that could not adequately support teaching and learning.

"This facility will go a long way to help us do the teaching and learning of Early Grade proper," he said.

Rev. Father David Okyere, Principal of the College, described the commissioning as the fulfillment of one of his long-held visions since assuming leadership.

He explained that the upgraded facility would give teacher-learners hands-on experience and make the learning process more dynamic and effective. He also urged staff and students to make full use of the centre to improve early grade education delivery.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

1 hour ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

1 hour ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

1 hour ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

1 hour ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

1 hour ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

1 hour ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

1 hour ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

1 hour ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line