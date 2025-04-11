IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has responded to widespread criticism following remarks he made during a recent visit to Bawku, clarifying that his statements about youth recruitment into the Ghana Police Service were misunderstood.

A video that circulated on social media appeared to show the IGP telling residents that young people who lay down their arms would be considered for police recruitment, prompting public concern and intense debate.

In a press briefing, Mr. Yohuno clarified that his comments were meant to emphasize the importance of expanding access to police recruitment opportunities in marginalized and conflict-prone areas, such as Bawku. He explained that his intention was to encourage peace and reintegration by assuring local youth that they would not be excluded from national processes.

"The point I was making was that young people in Bawku will have the same opportunity as others across the country to apply and be considered for recruitment," the IGP stated. "However, every applicant must still meet the established requirements and go through the official recruitment process."

He further stressed that his remarks should not be interpreted as offering preferential treatment or bypassing the standard procedures of the Ghana Police Service.

The IGP’s clarification comes amid growing calls for peace in Bawku, a community that has witnessed recurring violence and tension in recent years.

“Many times we have recruitment centralised at the national headquarters, and then we are not able to get the full benefit of a regional balance of people being recruited. I have seen that there is a desire to get the job done.

“I am giving them the assurance that they should put down their arms. We have a lot of people in the police service now who came from this area, and we realise that they have helped a lot in the discharge of their duties as officers.

“The assurance we gave to them was that ‘put down your weapons, and when it comes to recruitment, we will give you the advantage to participate, go through the normal process.’ I didn’t say anything wider to maybe show the requirement, but it looks as if the media is reporting something different; they will go through the normal process,” he stated.