UW/R: Police arrest seven in major illegal mining bust along Black Volta

Seven individuals have been arrested in a joint security operation targeting illegal mining activities along the Black Volta River in Chiantanga, a community in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The operation, conducted on Thursday, April 10, 2025, forms part of a broader effort by the Upper West Regional Police Command to clamp down on unregulated mining, which continues to threaten vital water sources and natural ecosystems in the region.

According to a police statement signed by Regional Commander DCOP Nii Danto Offei Lomotey, the arrested suspects include Sabugu Razak, Ibrahim Zuberu, Alex Amedzake, John Cobblah, Promise Dufe, Angelina Akpese, and Rebecca Tumawu.

A sweep of the mining site led to the seizure of ten Changfang machines—used in alluvial mining—alongside two unregistered tricycles, two registered motorbikes (M-24-NR 6010 and M-23-UW 4413), and two additional unregistered motorbikes. Authorities also discovered six student mattresses at the location, indicating the suspects may have been residing there during their operations.

All seven suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with ongoing investigations. Prosecutors are expected to formally charge them in court in the coming days.

“The Regional Police Command reiterates its commitment to cracking down on illegal mining activities in the region,” the statement noted.

Illegal mining—commonly referred to as "galamsey"—remains a pressing issue in Ghana, particularly in rural areas where environmental oversight is limited. The Black Volta River, a lifeline for many communities in the Upper West Region, has come under severe environmental stress due to mining-related pollution and habitat destruction.

Authorities say more operations are expected as part of continued efforts to safeguard natural resources and enforce environmental laws.