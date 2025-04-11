Stop fighting, we’ll give you special recruitment in police — IGP to Bawku youth

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has appealed to the youth of Bawku to abandon violence and support efforts to restore peace in the troubled town.

This follows a violent clash in Bawku on Wednesday, April 9, which led to the death of one person and injuries to several others, including security personnel.

Speaking during a visit to the area on Friday, April 11, the IGP assured the youth that they would be given priority in future police recruitment exercises as part of efforts to foster peace and restore trust in law enforcement.

“We are appealing to you to lay down your arms and have confidence in us so that together we can work to bring peace to this area,” he said.

He added that the Police Administration is planning a dedicated recruitment drive for the youth of Bawku.

“We assure you that when it comes to recruitment, we’ll give the people of Bawku priority. We’ll give the youth of Bawku priority. A special team will come here to do special recruitment for the youth,” he assured.