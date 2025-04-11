Hospitals can’t charge for equipment and expect government to fix them — Health Minister

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has questioned why hospitals expect government to repair or replace medical equipment that they charge patients to use.

According to him, once a hospital is equipped with essential machines and begins generating revenue from them, it should take responsibility for maintaining or replacing them when they become faulty.

“I’m yet to understand why government will equip a hospital with medical equipment, hospitals will run these equipment—often for a fee—and yet, when the equipment become obsolete, they still expect government to come back and maintain or replace them.

“I think that must also change. This is not about Ridge alone. It cuts across every part of this country, and that has to change,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Akandoh made the remarks on Friday, April 11, after visiting the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital.

He lamented the deteriorating state of the once state-of-the-art facility, which was upgraded under the first term of President John Dramani Mahama.