Ridge Hospital has lost its glory, not the same as NDC left it — Health Minister

FRI, 11 APR 2025

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has lamented the deteriorating state of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital.

According to him, the hospital, which was upgraded into a state-of-the-art facility during the first term of President John Dramani Mahama, has lost its glory.

Speaking to the media after visiting the hospital on Friday, April 11, the Minister said several critical equipment and facilities are in poor condition.

“I must be very honest with you, this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to the former administration. This is not the Ridge Hospital we were all boasting of. This is not the Ridge we made so much noise about, and we must hold back. The MRI is not working. The CT scan is not working,” he said.

He further questioned the expectation that government must always maintain or replace hospital equipment, even when hospitals charge for their use.

“I’m yet to understand why government will equip a hospital with medical equipment, hospitals will run these equipment—often for a fee—and yet, when the equipment become obsolete, they still expect government to come back and maintain or replace them.

“I think that must also change. This is not about Ridge alone. It cuts across every part of this country, and that has to change,” the Minister stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

