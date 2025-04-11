ModernGhana logo
Police arrest Jamestown man firing gun in viral video

  Fri, 11 Apr 2025
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man seen in a widely circulated video recklessly firing a gun in Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

The suspect, 29-year-old Samuel Aryeetey Kortor, was taken into custody on April 9, 2025, following an intelligence-led operation.

In a statement, the police disclosed that preliminary investigations have linked Kortor to an ongoing murder investigation being handled by the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A subsequent search of his residence in Gbese-Jamestown uncovered a Beretta pistol with the serial number PX-195994, which was seized by officers at the scene.

Kortor is currently in police custody and is assisting authorities with further investigations.

The Police Service confirmed that efforts are actively underway to apprehend other individuals believed to be connected to the incident.

