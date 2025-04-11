ModernGhana logo
Suspicious flights: ‘Security agencies are also under the law’ — Kofi Bentil

FRI, 11 APR 2025

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has reminded state security agencies that they are not above the law, following a failed attempt to arrest Assin South MP, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.

Reacting to the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 10, Mr. Bentil stressed that while Members of Parliament are subject to the law, so are the security agencies.

“No one is above the law. We are all subject to it, including parliamentarians — but the state security is also subject to the law,” he said.

Mr. Bentil described the conduct of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) operatives, some of whom were reportedly masked, as unlawful, warning that such actions may be criminal.

“If a masked person tries to arrest you, you have a right in law to resist it. It could be a kidnap!

If masked people try to enter your house, you have a constitutional right to shoot to kill in your defense! See Article 13(2)(a),” he stated.

He explained further: “The police (unmasked and well identified) may invite you. If the police invite you, you are free to accept or reject. If you reject the invite, you may be arrested. If you are arrested, you can refuse to speak. If the police act unlawfully, you can defend yourself or take them on in the courts.”

Mr. Bentil’s comments follow an incident on Wednesday, April 9, when NIB operatives stormed the residence of Rev. Ntim Fordjour in an attempt to apprehend him.

The MP has been at the forefront of allegations concerning two suspected cocaine-laden flights that reportedly landed in Ghana in March.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

