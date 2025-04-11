You have the right to shoot masked people trying to enter your house — Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has weighed in on the National Investigations Bureau’s (NIB) attempted arrest of Assin South MP, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.

On Wednesday, April 9, operatives of the NIB, some reportedly masked, stormed the MP’s residence in an attempt to apprehend him.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour has been leading recent allegations concerning two suspected cocaine-laden flights that reportedly landed in Ghana in March.

The arrest attempt failed after supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, and members of the media rushed to the scene.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 10, Mr. Bentil stated that it is illegal for masked persons to arrest individuals and that such actions may be treated as criminal.

“If a masked person tries to arrest you, you have a right in law to resist it. It could be a kidnap!!

“If masked people try to enter your house, you have a constitutional right to shoot to kill in your defense! See Article 13(2)(a),” he wrote.

Mr. Bentil clarified that while no one, including Members of Parliament, is above the law, the security agencies must also operate within the confines of the law.

“The police (unmasked and well identified) may invite you! If the police invite you, you are free to accept or reject. If you reject the invite, you may be arrested.

“If you are arrested, you can refuse to speak. If the police act unlawfully, you can defend yourself or take them on in the courts,” he stressed.